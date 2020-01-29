Super Bowl commercials 2020: all the ads released so far
Super Bowl ads are coming in fast and furious. With five days left until the Big Game, brands like Audi, Kia, Snickers and Bud Light are certainly looking to generate some pre-game buzz, with 31 ads having already been pre-released.
Bookmark this page to watch the commercials as they are released.
Lil Nas X challenges Sam Elliott to a dance battle in Doritos’ Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second spot from Goodby Silverstein & Partners debuted on Jan. 29.
TurboTax
TurboTax is looking to unite Super Bowl viewers by pointing out something we all have in common: taxes. The company released an extended version of its music video-style ad from Wieden & Kennedy on Jan. 29.
Pop-Tarts
Pop-Tarts’ info-style commercial stars “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness and promotes the new pretzel pastries. The 30-second ad from MRY was released on Jan. 29.
Kia
Oakland Raiders' Josh Jacobs has a conversation with his younger self in Kia’s Super Bowl ad, which puts a spotlight on youth homelessness. The commercial from David & Goliath was released on Jan. 29.
Heinz
Heinz's commercial features four storylines at once, with ketchup at the center of all of them. The 30-second commercial from Wieden & Kennedy was released on Jan. 29.
Audi
Audi channels Disney’s “Frozen” in its Super Bowl commercial released on Jan. 29. The spot, by 72andSunny, stars “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams, who is stuck in traffic. She then bursts into the song, which is meant to serve as a rebuke of gas-guzzling cars. The spot plugs Audi’s electric vehicles.
Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer
Bud Light released two ads ahead of the Super Bowl and is letting social media decide which one will air during the Big Game. In the first, Post Malone walks into a store intent on buying Bud Light until he sees the seltzer. This sets off a fight between two men inside his head who represent his emotions about which one to choose, before a woman weighs in: “Guys, guys, we are incredibly rich. Let’s get both.” The spot, from Wieden & Kennedy New York, was released on Jan. 29.
The second Bud Light spot shows Malone ordering a mango-flavored Bud Light Seltzer, which gets approval from characters playing his stomach and nose, portrayed as people in a wind tunnel. The spleen, a balding man in a desk job, expresses jealousy for the taste buds. The spot, from Wieden & Kennedy New York, was released on Jan. 29.
Discover
Discover uses iconic “No” scenes from the likes of “Austin Powers,” “Clueless,” “School of Rock” and “Friends” to convey its lack of annual credit card fees. The 15-second spot, released on Jan. 29, is paired with a similar “Yes” commercial for the brand’s acceptance rates.
Discover taps “yes” scenes from “30 Rock,” “American Pie” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” in a Super Bowl spot communicating the brand’s 95 percent acceptance rate at merchants across the U.S. The 15-second spot, released on Jan. 29, is paired with a similar “No” offering around Discover’s lack of annual fees.
Snickers
Snickers is looking to fix the world in its Super Bowl ad. These problems include grown men riding scooters, parents naming children after produce, and politics (the political reference was included in an extended version of the ad, but not in the spot that will run in the game). Snickers plans to fix these problems by burying a giant candy bar in the ground. Snickers released an extended version of the spot on Jan. 29.
Pepsi
Pepsi takes a very clear shot at Coke in its Super Bowl ad, which stars rapper Missy Elliott and Grammy-award winner H.E.R., remaking the Rolling Stones classic “Paint it Black.” The 30-second spot by Goodby Silverstein & Partners plugs Pepsi Zero Sugar’s new matte black can. The ad was released on Jan. 29.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video uses its Super Bowl ad to promote its new original series “Hunters.” The spot was released on Jan. 28.
Little Caesars
Little Caesars' first Super Bowl commercial looks to show that its pizza delivery is the best thing since sliced bread. The ad, created by McKinney, stars Rainn Wilson from “The Office” as the CEO of Sliced Bread Inc. The ad debuted on Jan. 28.
Google’s 60-second spot is about an elderly man who uses Google search and its AI-powered Google Assistant to help him remember his dead wife. The commercial was created in-house and debuted on Jan. 28.
Microsoft
Microsoft’s 60-second spot tells the story of Katie Sowers, a coach for the San Francisco 49ers, who will become the first woman ever to coach in the Super Bowl. Created by McCann New York, the ad was released on Jan. 28.
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra cast late-night host Jimmy Fallon and pro-wrestler John Cena in its ad to continue its push to position itself as the post-workout beer. In it, Cena urges Fallon to let go of his hatred for working out. The 60-second commercial, from FCB, was released on Jan. 28.
Cheetos
MC Hammer stars in Cheetos' Super Bowl spot, which shows all the things people can’t touch after eating the snack (due to the red and orange dust that’s left behind on your fingers). The commercial from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners was released on Jan. 28.
Squarespace
Squarespace tapped actress Winona Ryder to help put Winona, Minnesota on the map. The goal of the 30-second ad, created in-house, is to support small businesses and local communities. The ad was released on Jan. 28.
Avocados From Mexico
Avocados From Mexico creates a fictitious shopping network for people who love all things avocados in its Super Bowl ad. Featuring Molly Ringwald, the 30-second ad was created by Energy BBDO and was released on Jan. 28.
Reese’s Take 5
Hershey Co is making its Super Bowl ad debut with a commercial featuring Reese’s Take 5, a lesser-known candy bar. The 30-second spot from McGarryBowen is stuffed with idioms. An extended version of the ad was released on Jan. 28.
Mtn Dew
Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross star in a spoof of the iconic horror movie “The Shining.” The 30-second ad by TBWA/Chiat/Day New York for Mtn Dew Zero reprises the famous "Here’s Johnny" scene. The ad was released on Jan. 28.
New York Life
New York Life’s 60-second commercial explores the different types of love originating in the ancient Greek language. The spot culminates with the most profound type of love, Agape, or love as an action, and shows people doing selfless acts of love, like a wife washing her sick husband. The commercial, by Anomaly, dropped on Jan. 28.
Pringles
Pringles worked with Adult Swim’s animated series “Rick & Mortar” for its latest flavor-stacking ad by Grey Group. The 30-second spot debuted on Jan. 28.
WeatherTech
WeatherTech is using its 30-second ad not to promote any of its products but to get people to donate to the animal research at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The spot tells the story of Scout, the WeatherTech CEO’s dog, and how the the university helped save his life.
Hyundai Genesis
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend scoff at symbols of “old luxury” in the first ad for Hyundai’s Genesis nameplate. The goal of the commercial, by Innocean, is to position Genesis as a less stuffy luxury car that’s more suitable for younger consumers. The spot debuted on Jan. 27.
Hyundai
Hyundai’s commercial from Innocean plays on the city’s notorious accent and promotes its automated parking feature that goes by the name of Remote Smart Parking Assist. But in Boston, it’s “smaht pahk.” The ad stars Boston-linked celebrities: Actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. The spot was released on Jan. 27.
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is using one of its two Super Bowl spots, for its Pure Gold label, to make a plug for organic farming. The 60-second spot, released on Jan. 27, introduces a new program called “6 for 6-pack.” The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brew pledges to dedicate a portion of proceeds from every 6-pack sold to help transition 6 square feet of farmland to certified organic land. The ad was created by FCB.
Porsche
Porsche’s commercial, dubbed “The Heist,” features a racing scene in which nearly a dozen Porsche models zip through Germany. An extended version of the ad, created by Cramer-Krasselt, was released on Jan. 24.
Budweiser
Budweiser is using its Super Bowl ad to put a new spin on “typical Americans” with scenes of everyday people engaging in acts of kindness and triumph. Scenes juxtapose negative stereotypes of Americans with images of people doing good. Created by David Miami, the full ad was released on Jan. 23.
National Football League
The National Football League tackled the politically charged issue of police shootings of black men with an ad that ran during the conference championship games on Jan. 19. The spot, created by 72andSunny, will also air in the Super Bowl.