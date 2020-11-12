Super Bowl 2021 commercials: who’s buying what
There’s certainly plenty of uncertainty circling Super Bowl LV as the country grapples with a new surge in COVID-19. But despite the very obvious challenges that could impact both game play and the ability to create big-budget commercials, marketers have already started confirming their ad buys in the Big Game.
CBS, which will air the game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. on Feb. 7, has sold out of its A positions, or the first commercial that airs in an ad break. But it still has plenty of inventory to sell, according to people familiar with conversations.
The cost for a 30-second ad unit is remaining steady from last year at around $5.6 million.
It remains to be seen how sectors that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, like travel and movie studios, turn out. The latter, in particular, is often a big spender in the Super Bowl.
Ad Age’s definition of a Super Bowl commercial includes all national spots between the coin toss and end of play.
Buy: The brewer—which holds exclusive beer category ad rights to the game—will likely run multiple spots, but it has not confirmed its total buy. In 2020, it ran four 60-second commercials.
Creative: Odds are good that it will use some of its buy to boost its seltzer business. It featured Budweiser, Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra in Super Bowl LIV.
Agencies: The brewer’s roster includes Wieden+Kennedy New York, FCB, David and VaynerMedia. Its in-house shop DraftLine handles an increasing load.
Buy: Mars Wrigley was the first marketer to confirm it will run an ad in Super Bowl LV in August.
Creative: TBD. It has not revealed which of its brands it will feature. Mars Wrigley has featured Snickers, M&M’s and Skittles during the Super Bowl in recent years, though Snickers was the marketer’s sole brand in the 2020 Super Bowl. Its extended cut and in-game ad featured a group of people singing about the world being out of sorts and a giant Snickers being lowered into a massive hole in the ground in the brand’s attempt to fix the world.
Agencies: TBD
Buy: WeatherTech will return to the game for its eighth consecutive year with one 30-second commercial.
Creative: The company will once again lean into its pro-America messaging. That theme took a backseat in its 2020 spot, which looked to garner publicity and donations for the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which had treated the dog of WeatherTech’s founder David MacNeil. WeatherTech introduced a new line of plastic face shields to protect against COVID-19 this year and it also struck a deal with Purell in support of its new CupFone attachment that holds hand sanitizer. The jury is still out on whether the new face shield will appear in the Super Bowl commercial.
Agency: Pinnacle Advertising