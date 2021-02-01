Super Bowl LV will see commercial for the first civilian space mission
Shift4 Payments, the integrated payment processing and technology solutions company, will air a Super Bowl commercial promoting its partnership in the first all-civilian mission to space.
The company’s founder and CEO, Jared Isaacman, will command the mission and will use the Super Bowl to introduce it and its purpose to the public, to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The 30-second ad will air in the first quarter of the game and invite viewers to support and be part of the mission through St. Jude and Shift4Shop programs. The commercial and entire campaign was created by Known.
"This is a pivotal moment for human space exploration and for the important role Shift4’s turnkey ecommerce solution, Shift4Shop, will play in the mission” Isaacman said in a statement. “We looked for a partner that could help bring this inspiring event to life in the most riveting way possible. Known has helped us tie together our strategy, media and creative efforts around the world’s first all-civilian mission to space and we are very proud to share it with the world.”
Isaacman is donating the three mission seats alongside him to crew members who will be selected to represent the mission based on the pillars of leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity. The first seat will be filled by a St. Jude ambassador.
Another seat will go to the member of the public who can enter for a chance to join the flight to space by supporting the mission of St. Jude.
Isaacman has committed to give $100 million to St. Jude and is looking to raise upward of $200 million from the mission.
A fourth seat will go to an entrepreneur who utilizes the new Shift4Shop e-commerce platform. Current and new Shift4Shop customers will have an opportunity to enter an online competition showcasing them and their business.
The crew members will be trained by SpaceX.