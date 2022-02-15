Super Bowl 2022 draws over 100 million viewers across NBC

A combined audience of 112.3 million people watched the Super Bowl on various outlets, a nearly 16% jump from last year’s diminished viewership.

Some 99.2 million people viewed the game on NBC, another 1.9 million on its Spanish-language sibling Telemundo, and 11.2 million on streaming services such as Peacock, the network said in an email.

The strong turnout was another sign that the National Football League is gaining viewers despite a shrinking television landscape.

Sunday’s game featured the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with less than 2 minutes remaining. It was one of several close games in recent weeks that kept fans glued to their TV sets.

