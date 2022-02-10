Special Report: Super Bowl

Swedish EV startup Polestar makes Super Bowl debut with a ‘no cliché’ approach

The brand will make Big Game debut with a minimalist style
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 10, 2022.
Behind the Super Bowl electric vehicle ad blitz
Credit: Polestar

Polestar, a Swedish premium electric vehicle startup, will join the crowd of automakers pitching EVs during the Super Bowl. 

The brand—which was founded in 2017 and has links to Volvo—will run a 30-second spot with a serious message that aims to counter the celebrity-filled, lighthearted Super Bowl spots put out by a spate of brands, including automakers. A teaser shared with Ad Age today called “No Clichés” promises “no stunts, no surprises, no supermodels … no puppies, no monkeys, no babies,” or a range of other tactics long deployed by Super Bowl advertisers.

The ad, which marks Polestar’s Big Game debut, comes from Forsman & Bodenfors. It is called “No Compromises” and will feature the Polestar 2 electric vehicle, which the brand markets as having a minimalist design while getting 270 miles on a single charge and accelerating from 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. With a starting price tag of $45,900, it represents the Polestar’s first mass-marketed vehicle. 

The company has ambitious growth plans, aiming to launch one new electric vehicle per year in the next three years, starting with Polestar 3 in 2022, its first SUV.

“Bringing Polestar to the Super Bowl for the first time makes sense right now. Our company is in a hugely exciting time of growth and global expansion, and of course, the U.S. is a key market,”  Polestar Chief Marketing Officer Åsa Borg said in a statement. “Forsman & Bodenfors, together with Polestar’s internal creative team, did a great job at pulling our minimalistic design language, ‘no compromises’ attitude and obsession with sustainable change, into 30 seconds of powerful storytelling.” 

Like the teaser, the ad will use visually simple graphics, “letting punchy words in white on black tell the message,” according to Polestar. That is meant to be in line with the brand’s minimalist identity.

The Super Bowl has gone to the (robot) dogs with Kia and Sam Adams both plugging electric pooches
E.J. Schultz
Watch BMW’s Super Bowl ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger as an aging Zeus
E.J. Schultz
GM to reprise 'Austin Powers' movies in Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz

Forsman crafted the ad with involvement from its New York and Sweden agency teams.

”Polestar is looking to transcend the automobile industry,” Julia Holtback Yeter, a creative at Forsman & Bodenfors in Sweden, said in a statement. “They are a design brand that makes electric cars, not the other way around. Starting with a clean slate, they want to challenge every aspect of cars. That’s why, together, we chose to tell the world who they are by showing what they’re not.” 

But Polestar will have plenty of competition as it seeks to gain attention on Super Bowl Sunday. Kia, BMW, General Motors and Nissan are all pitching EVs with expensive, celebrity-filled ads as the traditional automakers attempt to juice demand as they pour billions of dollars into EV development.

Polestar was founded by Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2017. In September, Polestar announced plans to list as a standalone public company on the Nasdaq as part of a deal with Gores Guggenheim Inc., an American special purpose acquisition company.

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

