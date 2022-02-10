Swedish EV startup Polestar makes Super Bowl debut with a ‘no cliché’ approach

The ad, which marks Polestar’s Big Game debut, comes from Forsman & Bodenfors. It is called “No Compromises” and will feature the Polestar 2 electric vehicle, which the brand markets as having a minimalist design while getting 270 miles on a single charge and accelerating from 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. With a starting price tag of $45,900, it represents the Polestar’s first mass-marketed vehicle.

The company has ambitious growth plans, aiming to launch one new electric vehicle per year in the next three years, starting with Polestar 3 in 2022, its first SUV.

“Bringing Polestar to the Super Bowl for the first time makes sense right now. Our company is in a hugely exciting time of growth and global expansion, and of course, the U.S. is a key market,” Polestar Chief Marketing Officer Åsa Borg said in a statement. “Forsman & Bodenfors, together with Polestar’s internal creative team, did a great job at pulling our minimalistic design language, ‘no compromises’ attitude and obsession with sustainable change, into 30 seconds of powerful storytelling.”

Like the teaser, the ad will use visually simple graphics, “letting punchy words in white on black tell the message,” according to Polestar. That is meant to be in line with the brand’s minimalist identity.