Taco Bell returns to Super Bowl after 5-year hiatus

Deutsch L.A.-produced spot to put modern twist on 'Live Más'
By Jon Springer. Published on January 11, 2022.
20220111_TacoBellExterior3_3X2.jpg
Credit: Taco Bell

Saying the moment was right after five years on the sidelines, Taco Bell confirmed today it would be returning to the Super Bowl with a new ad.

Officials released few details but said a 30-second spot, produced in partnership with Deutsch L.A., would air during the fourth quarter of the game, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. The company said the ad would showcase a “modern expression” of its Live Más motto, as the brand celebrates the 60th anniversary of its founding by Glenn Bell in 1962.

Taco Bell last appeared in the Big Game in 2016 with a spot called “Bigger Than Futbol” which introduced the Quesalupa menu item. The brand cleverly generated buzz for the launch by taking pre-orders over the internet without having described the food; in the ad, a number of celebrities including James Harden, “Texas Law Hawk” Bryan Wilson, Star Trek’s George Takei, History Channel host Giorgio Tsoukalos, and the Brazilian soccer star Neymar discussed what the new sandwich would be “bigger than.”

Taco Bell this month launched a new loyalty scheme called the Taco Lover’s Pass whereby its fans could subscribe to receive any of seven different tacos for free every day for 30 days with a $10 subscription fee.

The announcement that Taco Bell was returning to the Super Bowl comes one day into the tenure of Sean Tresvant as the company’s new global chief brand officer. Tresvant, who formerly was chief marketing officer at Nike’s Jordan brand, succeeded Nikki Lawson in the role on Jan. 10.

Taco Bell is a division of Yum Brands, Louisville, Kentucky, which also controls the KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill brands.

The news was reported first over Twitter by Restaurant Business Magazine.

 

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

