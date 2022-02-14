Special Report: Super Bowl

Top 10 most likable Super Bowl 2022 commercials, according to iSpot’s Ace Metrix

Frito-Lay, Nissan and BMW are among the marketers that won over consumers
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 14, 2022.
20220202_zeus_bmw_3x2.jpg

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus in BMW’s Super Bowl 2022 spot.

Credit: BMW

Ace Metrix, the advertising analytics service that’s part of iSpot.tv, has been busy asking consumers what they thought of all the Super Bowl LVI commercials. Across last night and early  this morning, Ace showed each national Super Bowl ad to a unique panel of 500 people and then had the panelists fill out standardized surveys to gauge if they thought a given ad was likable, informative, etc. (Scroll down below the chart for details about the methodology and the data points.)

Most Likable Super Bowl LVI Ads
(Excluding promos for networks, shows and streaming services)
Frito-Lay: Push It
1st Quarter, 7:13 PM EST, 60s
1
Likability: 791
Top emotion: Funny
Brand recognition: 80%
Positive purchase intent: 72%
Single best thing: Characters
Nissan: Presenting: Thrill Driver
4th Quarter, 9:35 PM EST, 60s
2
Likability: 787
Top emotion: Curiosity
Brand recognition: 83%
Positive purchase intent: 57%
Single best thing: Visual Scenes
BMW: Zeus & Hera
1st Quarter, 6:53 PM EST, 60s
3
Likability: 745
Top emotion: Curiosity
Brand recognition: 83%
Positive purchase intent: 50%
Single best thing: Characters
Lay's: Stay Golden
3rd Quarter, 8:54 PM EST, 60s
4
Likability: 744
Top emotion: Funny
Brand recognition: 90%
Positive purchase intent: 60%
Single best thing: Characters
Michelob Ultra: Welcome to Superior Bowl
2nd Quarter, 7:22 PM EST, 60s
5
Likability: 741
Top emotion: Audio
Brand recognition: 75%
Positive purchase intent: 51%
Single best thing: Characters
Pringles: Stuck In
3rd Quarter, 8:59 PM EST, 30s
6
Likability: 725
Top emotion: Funny
Brand recognition: 86%
Positive purchase intent: 65%
Single best thing: Product/Visuals
Toyota: The Joneses
Halftime, 8:05 PM EST, 60s
7
Likability: 721
Top emotion: Funny
Brand recognition: 85%
Positive purchase intent: 47%
Single best thing: Characters
NFL: Bring Down the House
Halftime, 8:08 PM EST, 120s
8
Likability: 721
Top emotion: Funny
Brand recognition: 66%
Positive purchase intent: 54%
Single best thing: Visual Scenes
Verizon: Cable Guy
Halftime, 8:25 PM EST, 60s
9
Likability: 711
Top emotion: Funny
Brand recognition: 86%
Positive purchase intent: 57%
Single best thing: Characters
Kia: Robo Dog
3rd Quarter, 9:00 PM EST, 60s
10
Likability: 707
Top emotion: Narrative
Brand recognition: 83%
Positive purchase intent: 44%
Single best thing: Characters
Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

Creative Assessment Methodology - Each breaking TV and video ad is rapidly surveyed by 500+ US consumers (demographically balanced to the Census), providing a pure assessment of creative impact. Quantitative and qualitative insights reveal what consumers think and how they feel about an ad.
Likability Score - Measures the extent to which Creative Assessment survey respondents like an ad. Scores range from 1-950. A difference of +/-25 points between scores is statistically significant. The norm is 638 taking in account the last 5 Super Bowls.
Top Emotion - Creative Assessment measures 57 emotional reactions to an ad derived from viewer verbatim comments. The Top Emotion represents the reaction with the strongest signal and is at minimum stronger than 75% of all ads for that specific emotion.
Brand Recognition - Measures the strength of a brand’s and/or product’s presence in the creative. Equals the percent of survey respondents that accurately identified a brand (unaided) after watching an ad. A difference of +/-3% is statistically significant.The norm is 73% taking in account the last 5 Super Bowls.
Positive Purchase Intent - The percent of survey respondents that reported an increased desire to purchase or visit a given brand or product after watching an ad. A difference of +/- 3% is statistically significant.The norm is 23% taking in account the last 5 Super Bowls.
Single best thing: - Creative Assessment survey respondents are asked to choose their favorite aspect about the ad. Options include: Characters, Visual Scenes, Music, Brand, Product Itself, Deal or Offer, Message, and None.

More Ad Age Super Bowl coverage

For the purposes of the chart, Ace focused on “likability,” ranking the 10 commercials that earned the highest ratings in that survey category. (As always, network, show and movie promos, as well as commercials for streaming services such as Netflix and Peacock, were excluded from consideration.) The bottom line: There’s a fair amount of overlap between what consumers found most likable and what many critics thought were the best ads; see, for instance, “The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials,” from Ad Age’s Ad Review team, and “The top 5 Super Bowl 2022 commercials,” according to Ad Age Creativity. Notably, though, the Rocket Mortgage “Barbie Dreamhouse” spot that topped the USA Today Ad Meter doesn’t appear in Ace’s top 10—which makes sense given that the Rocket spot is darkly funny but obviously isn’t intended to give viewers warm, fuzzy feelings.

Also included in the chart are four other Ace Metrix survey data points: the top emotion evoked by each commercial, brand recognition (i.e., the percentage of respondents who were able to name-check the brand after watching the ad and then answering the survey), positive purchase intent (i.e., the percentage of respondents who said the ad increased their desire to buy the product) and the “single best thing” (per Ace’s survey language) about the ad in question.

Miss any of the Big Game ads? Head here: “Watch all the Super Bowl 2022 commercials.”

