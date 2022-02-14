Top 10 most likable Super Bowl 2022 commercials, according to iSpot’s Ace Metrix

For the purposes of the chart, Ace focused on “likability,” ranking the 10 commercials that earned the highest ratings in that survey category. (As always, network, show and movie promos, as well as commercials for streaming services such as Netflix and Peacock, were excluded from consideration.) The bottom line: There’s a fair amount of overlap between what consumers found most likable and what many critics thought were the best ads; see, for instance, “The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials,” from Ad Age’s Ad Review team, and “The top 5 Super Bowl 2022 commercials,” according to Ad Age Creativity. Notably, though, the Rocket Mortgage “Barbie Dreamhouse” spot that topped the USA Today Ad Meter doesn’t appear in Ace’s top 10—which makes sense given that the Rocket spot is darkly funny but obviously isn’t intended to give viewers warm, fuzzy feelings.

Also included in the chart are four other Ace Metrix survey data points: the top emotion evoked by each commercial, brand recognition (i.e., the percentage of respondents who were able to name-check the brand after watching the ad and then answering the survey), positive purchase intent (i.e., the percentage of respondents who said the ad increased their desire to buy the product) and the “single best thing” (per Ace’s survey language) about the ad in question.

Miss any of the Big Game ads? Head here: “Watch all the Super Bowl 2022 commercials.”