Trump will air a Super Bowl commercial
So much for politics not seeping into Super Bowl LIV.
President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign confirmed it will air a commercial during the Big Game on Feb. 2.
“We have been in discussions with Fox since the fall and reserved time in December,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, said in an email. “We paid for the ad last week.”
President Trump’s campaign will run a 60-second commercial. “We got in early, which gave us prime ad position early in the game,” Murtaugh said. “This is a clear indication that we’re ramping up the campaign, which also includes unprecedented pushes for black, Latino and women voters.”
Earlier in the day The New York Times reported that Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign will also run a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Political candidates don't typically run national Super Bowl ads. President Barack Obama aired a commercial during the 2008 game, but only bought time in 24 local markets rather than buying the national audience.
A 30-second spot in Super Bowl LIV on Fox topped out at $5.6 million, but prices can skew.