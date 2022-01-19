Turkish Airlines is latest travel brand to announce Super Bowl commercial

The time may be right, experts say. A recent Tripadvisor survey found that planned travel in 2022 will exceed actual travel from 2019, following the nearly-two-year downturn from the pandemic.

“This is a sign that’s travel is recovering,” said Clayton Reid, CEO of travel marketing firm MMGY Global, in a recent interview with Ad Age about travel brands betting big on the Super Bowl. He notes that the travel resurgence started in the summer of last year and that as leisure has grown, so will corporate travel this year. “Despite omicron, 2022 is going to be huge year,” he said.

Turkish Airlines last had a Super Bowl spot in 2019. That commercial, created with Anomaly and cut down from a longer video directed by filmmaker Ridley Scott, was a celebration of Istanbul and its new airport. In 2018, Turkish ran an ad with Dr. Oz and in 2017, its spot starred Morgan Freeman.