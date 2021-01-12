Vroom reveals Super Bowl commercial showing pains of car buying
Vroom, an online auto retailer, will make its Super Bowl debut.
The Big Game ad, which the company revealed today, dramatizes the painful process of car shopping. In the 30-second commercial, created by agency of record Anomaly, a man is being shown in a torture chamber of sorts and is being interrogated by a car salesman. The scene then switches to the man sitting on his lawn with a car being delivered straight to his door. Vroom promises you’ll never have to go to a dealership again and that, amid COVID-19 safety concerns, a car will be delivered contact-free.
The commercial is a floater, meaning when it will air in the Super Bowl is dependent on pauses in game play. Ocean Media handled the media buying.
Vroom is the first Super Bowl advertiser to reveal its in-game spot, and it marks the first national Super Bowl ad for a used car company since 2014, when CarMax last ran a Big Game spot.
Vroom is the latest newbie to announce its presence in the Super Bowl. Fiverr, an online freelance platform, also plans to run its first Super Bowl commercial this year.
