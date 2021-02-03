Special Report: Super Bowl

Watch Toyota’s Super Bowl ad that profiles the journey of a Paralympian

The automaker will run a separate message about COVID safety in the game
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot
Credit: Toyota

Toyota has profiled Paralympian Jessica Long in an emotional 60-second Super Bowl commercial.

Long was adopted from a Russian orphanage by an American couple. The spot, called “Upstream,” depicts how the couple received the news that Long’s legs would need to be amputated due to a rare condition. “It might not be easy, but it will be amazing,” her future mother says.

The story is told by showing scenes of Long swimming through each scene, including as a child. The ad ends by plugging Toyota’s Olympic sponsorship. The ad comes from Saatchi & Saatchi and was directed by Tarsem Singh.

“’Upstream’ highlights Toyota’s mission to shine a light on athletes like Jessica who work tirelessly every day to pursue their passion and inspire people around the world to reach their full potential,” Lisa Materazzo, group VP for Toyota marketing at Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Jessica and her family for their willingness to allow us to share such a personal part of their story.”

The automaker also says it will run a 5-second message in the game that “encourages people to think about the impact they have on those around them and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines.”

Related articles
Toyota to air fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial
Jeanine Poggi
Lexus exec promoted into top marketing job at Toyota North America
Larry P. Vellequette
Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot

Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot
Jeep returns to the Super Bowl

Jeep returns to the Super Bowl
Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far

Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far

See M&M’s as an everyday apology tool in its Super Bowl spot starring Dan Levy

See M&M’s as an everyday apology tool in its Super Bowl spot starring Dan Levy
MIke Myers and Dana Carvey party on for local restaurants in Uber Eats’ ‘Wayne’s World’ Super Bowl ad

MIke Myers and Dana Carvey party on for local restaurants in Uber Eats’ ‘Wayne’s World’ Super Bowl ad
Inside Known’s first Super Bowl campaign sending civilians to space

Inside Known’s first Super Bowl campaign sending civilians to space

Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them

Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them
Watch Will Ferrell push electric vehicles—and bash Norway—in GM’s Super Bowl ad

Watch Will Ferrell push electric vehicles—and bash Norway—in GM’s Super Bowl ad