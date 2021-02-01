Special Report: Super Bowl

Watch Will Ferrell hate on Norway in GM’s Super Bowl ad preview

The automaker will add some humor to its electric vehicle push
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 01, 2021.
Watch WeatherTech’s latest pro-America Super Bowl commercials
Credit: General Motors

General Motors has enlisted Will Ferrell to help make its case for electric vehicles. The comedic actor shows up in three videos released today teasing the automaker’s corporate Super Bowl ad, which comes from  McCann Worldgroup and will continue GM’s  “Everybody In” campaign that debuted in early January, aiming to raise awareness for electric vehicles by plugging them as fun, clean and safe.

The videos show Ferrell holding a grudge against Norway for some reason that is not made clear. However, the ad seems poised to play off the fact that in Norway, unlike the U.S., electric vehicles command major market share—which could be at the source of  Ferrell’s jealousy as portrayed in the videos.

According to a Jan. 5 story in The Guardian, Norway last year became “the first country in the world where the sale of electric cars has overtaken those powered by petrol, diesel and hybrid engines.”

Below, watch all three videos:

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

