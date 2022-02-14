Super Bowl Alert: Which commercials won big, which fell flat and what it means for marketing

Big surprise

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Coinbase, which came in dead last in USA Today’s Ad Meter. But while the 60-second ad, which was little more than a QR code bouncing around the screen (resembling a retro arcade game), was ranked last among the 66 commercials tracked by Ad Meter, it certainly received plenty of buzz.

According to Coinbase Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch, the company saw 20 million hits to its landing page in one minute.

And while viewers are clearly split on the ad, it does open the door to new ways for brands to think about Super Bowl advertising as more than just an awareness play, but as an opportunity to drive KPIs.