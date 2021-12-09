Rakuten to air its first Super Bowl commercial in hopes of becoming industry leader

Rakuten is joining the Super Bowl ad game for the first time as it looks to claim a leadership position among the increasingly crowded cash-back platforms.

“The Super Bowl is the best place to do that,” said Victoria McRae, VP, brand and creative at Rakuten Rewards.

Rakuten will air a 30-second commercial in the first half of the game. The commercial, which was created in-house, is set in a casino, comparing shopping to a game of high-stakes poker, McRae said.

As consumers more rapidly adopted e-commerce amid the pandemic, McRae said the idea of finding the best deal and shopping smarter is especially relevant.

The spot will star an “A-list” celebrity, McRae added, but declined to provide specifics. Two fashion influencers who are sisters will also make a cameo in the Super Bowl spot, McRae said, without giving any names.