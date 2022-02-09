Why Super Bowl 2022 commercials star so many A-list celebs

Brand visibility

“It was a tidal wave of celebrities this year,” said Bryan Buckley, director at Hungry Man, who helmed three big talent Super Bowl spots this year, including for BMW and Verizon. “I think what you're seeing is a couple of things: one, if I had to guess, is that obviously, movies aren't pulling what they did economically, so [celebrities] have to find a way to sort of supplement that income. Commercials open up an avenue of income that didn't exist before."

For BMW's Super Bowl spot, Buckley directed actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Greek god Zeus, adjusting to life in Palm Springs among the normies. Prior to the announcement of the campaign, Schwarzenegger posted what appeared to be a traditional movie poster for his role in the ad. The post received over 1.7 million likes and had the media wondering if the star had taken on a new role, before it was revealed that the post was a teaser for his Super Bowl appearance.

Partnering with advertisers also gives talents a chance to grow their own stage. “Celebrities are brands, right?” added Buckley. “And so if they can align with a brand as their own brand, it’s a no-brainer for them.”