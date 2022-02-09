Why Super Bowl 2022 commercials star so many A-list celebs

This year, Hollywood’s biggest night has far fewer gowns and Oscars—and a lot more football. For the first time since 1993, the Super Bowl returns to Los Angeles and it seems to be bringing all of Tinseltown with it. The Big Game has long been a time for celebrities to rally behind brands, but this year’s commercials feature a particularly long list of A-list names.
That roster of famous faces in ads already released includes Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Lindsay Lohan, Matthew McConaughey, and Zendaya. Some brands wrangled ensemble casts, such as Uber Eats’ campaign that features Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun; Nissan’s with Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira; and Michelob Ultra’s starring Steve Buscemi, Peyton Manning, Serena Williams and a gaggle of sports personalities. And more surprises are surely in store.
The creators of some of this year’s star-studded ads weigh in on why there seems to be more big-screen talent showing up for the big day.