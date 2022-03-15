Mark Cuban is skeptical of metaverse land, he says at SXSW

Virtual land is a waste of money

Cuban made clear that he doesn’t think virtual land is a good investment. While the technological tools brands need to join Web3 are getting better (such as NFT creation and blockchain usage), the challenge is to keep customers interested, creating sustained participation, he said.

Commercial land in the real world is often bought based on “location, location, location,” and the amount of foot traffic, Cuban noted. But he believes the metaverse still needs more people in it before land has value. For a brand that has purchased land, it might not mean much if no one visits. A challenge for Web3 will be to make it welcoming to a large number of people, who then want to come back.

“That’s a good way to lose all your money in the metaverse,” Cuban said. “If you bought Times Square in a metaverse where people don’t show up to see it, you’re fucked.”

