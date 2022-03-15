Mark Cuban is skeptical of metaverse land, he says at SXSW

Mark Cuban is not a fan of virtual land and thinks everyone should get a crypto wallet.
These were just a few of the thoughts the "Shark Tank" star and Dallas Mavericks owner shared during a Monday panel at SXSW. The panel was meant to focus on Fireside, an app for creators Cuban co-founded with Falon Fatemi. They were joined by app-user and comedian Craig Kilbourn, and moderator Shira Lazar. But the conversation morphed into a larger discussion on Web3.
In addition to virtual land and the need for crypto wallets, Cuban also spoke about the popularity and future use cases for NFTs, and the role of crypto coins and tokens, like Dogecoin.