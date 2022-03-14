Special Report: SXSW

Small brands reveal TikTok viral commerce secrets at SXSW

Munchiez, Sani and Bastrop Cattle could teach the largest marketers what works in social commerce
By Garett Sloane. Published on March 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok
Credit: TikTok

Qiana Allen, co-founder of Chicago-based Munchiez, is ready to “eat her hat” after doubting that TikTok could be a useful marketing channel for her business. For her store and restaurant, which sells sweet and savory foods, TikTok has been crucial to driving sales.

Allen discussed the power of TikTok at SXSW in Austin, with a panel consisting of two other small businesses, and Becca Sawyer, TikTok’s global head of small- and medium-sized businesses.

Companies like Munchiez, Sani and Bastrop Cattle Company couldn’t be further from Chipotle or Arby’s, which have been held up as major brands flooding into the Chinese-owned app to learn the new ways of social commerce and content. These smaller businesses serve niche fashion, in the case of Sani, which designs Indian and South Indian styles; Munchiez owns a bespoke sweets shop; and Bastrop is a meat wholesaler that sells its products straight from the farm.

Read more SXSW news from Ad Age.

TikTok has been lighting up SXSW with many influencers and creators packing into halls for panels to catch glimpses of what other people are seeing in the platform, and to see if they could figure out what makes it so successful. If TikTok is going to grow into an advertising powerhouse, it will be through onboarding millions of small businesses that learned social media marketing on Facebook and Instagram.

@sanisisters Can’t help it #sxsw #atx #fyp ♬ original sound - John Weatherall III

Sani was initially on Instagram, where it posted pictures of catalogs of clothes. “When we got in TikTok, our sister and I, put ourselves out there more authentically,” said Ritika Shamdasani, Sani's co-founder. 

The sisters used TikTok to build a community and talk about Indian fashion, not just show pictures of the clothing. Instead of reaching one segment of a community, Indian brides-to-be, they found a world of people interested in wearing Indian-inspired fashions, Shamdasani said. Now up to 60% of Sani’s revenue comes from organic TikTok marketing, meaning they don’t pay for all the videos they post, and they still generate sales.

“I can’t say the same for Facebook ads,” Shamdasani said.

Shamdasani told a story about a TikTok video that “only” got hundreds of thousands of views, asking for Indian models. They received 1,800 responses within a week.

Sign up for Ad Age’s Influencer Marketing Today newsletter here.

Allen of Munchiez had similar stories, saying “TikTok has shot us through the roof.” The videos have turned workers at Munchiez into local celebs, with patrons stopping by to ask to meet the people in the TikTok videos.

“I only thought [TikTok] was for kids that dance,” Allen said. “I was the last one to know.”

Now, Munchiez is studying the audience on TikTok to see where the shop should open its second outlet depending on where it has the most fans, and Allen suggested it could be in Texas.

@munchiez_store #chicagotiktok #chicagofood #milkshake #goodfood #goodvibesonly #chicagorestaurants #fy #fypシ ♬ HOL UP WAIT A MINUTE - Bydney
@munchiez_store #shakedatshii #cerealkiller #cerealtiktok #cerealchallenge #chitown #chicagofyp #disneyvoices #fyp #fypシ #DisneyPlusVoices ♬ original sound - Wsp 🖤🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

The SXSW panel was an eye into the growing awareness of TikTok as a marketing tool, one that almost every brand wants to understand. Marketers are all studying which videos get the most interest, how the algorithm works to reach the most relevant audience, and even just what to do in videos.

More SXSW news
SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin
Erika Wheless
Meta’s metaverse will fail, and other Scott Galloway predictions at SXSW
Asa Hiken
Metaverse and NFT hype lure marketers back to SXSW
Garett Sloane

Sawyer said the businesses represented on the panel, which took place Friday in Austin, were “examples for the biggest of brands, in terms of authenticity and ways of connecting with customers and really building communities.”

Even Texas-based Bastrop Cattle Company, a beef wholesaler, used TikTok to go from selling bulk meats to restaurants to selling directly to individuals, through a little rebranding on the platform. There are niches of TikTok users interested in hoarding meats, and the company turned to TikTok during the pandemic when that urge to stock up grew, said Max Kruemcke, co-owner of Bastrop.

“Our biggest discovery was less that we found a community [anywhere] but the fact that our community was on TikTok,” Kruemcke said.

@bastropcattleco I repeat, we don’t do any memes and dances, just selling amazing grass fed beef. #smallbusiness #fyp #ranchlife #beef ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz


Read the latest SXSW news from Ad Age.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok

SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok
4 SXSW NFT projects brands need to know—and one bonk

4 SXSW NFT projects brands need to know—and one bonk

SXSW addresses right ways to incorporate DE&I in the ad world

SXSW addresses right ways to incorporate DE&I in the ad world

SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin

SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin
Meta’s metaverse will fail, and other Scott Galloway predictions at SXSW

Meta’s metaverse will fail, and other Scott Galloway predictions at SXSW
Metaverse and NFT hype lure marketers back to SXSW

Metaverse and NFT hype lure marketers back to SXSW
How a TikTok video changed Arby's marketing, and other brand stories from SXSW

How a TikTok video changed Arby's marketing, and other brand stories from SXSW
SXSW builds a virtual Austin

SXSW builds a virtual Austin