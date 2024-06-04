Kimberly Foster is leading Loomly’s brand overhaul and rapid growth

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

If ByteDance ends up having to sell TikTok in the U.S., it will likely have major implications for our industry. If they aren’t able to separate the companies or sell TikTok in time, it could have to shut down. Or if they can’t fully segment out the technology, U.S. TikTok could suffer, since the platform’s magic is in the ByteDance-owned algorithm. More than 150 million users in the U.S. use TikTok to get information, for entertainment, to generate income for themselves, to run their small businesses, to sell products and services and so much more. Not having that platform or those audiences anymore could make a huge difference for many people and brands.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

We spend a lot of time educating our customers with courses, articles, webinars and tutorials, and one thing we always recommend as part of a strong social strategy is having a diverse mix of channels. You never know when a platform might discontinue a feature or change its algorithm in a way that negatively affects your business—so, it’s important to not be too reliant on one channel. We teach social media marketers and business owners how to grow their audiences and reach their target customers across multiple channels, which helps them have more control and future-proof their social strategies. And we do the same. It helps us be prepared, whether a platform could go away or just change its algorithm.

What technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

I’m unsure if this is cheating because it lives on my phone, but TikTok has been integral to my life since 2020. Besides keeping up with the latest social media trends, I’m constantly learning new life hacks and discovering new personal interests. It’s my first-choice search engine and my go-to source for firsthand local news, entertainment and food/travel recommendations.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

Julie Turkel on TikTok. She talks about branding, licensing and collabs for consumer goods and beauty brands. She does a great job breaking down how some of the biggest consumer business deals came to be and how brands have successfully built, marketed and monetized them.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?

I’m a huge fan of anyone who creates technology that makes everyday people’s lives easier and routine tasks less daunting. Tope Awotona, the CEO of Calendly, has been a massive inspiration to me in that regard. Calendly has revolutionized how so many people and companies think about productivity in their everyday and made a once clunky task, scheduling meetings, seamless. Once you have used it, you can’t return to your old ways. It’s rare that you build and scale an instant hit that people can’t live without, and that’s a testament to Tope’s vision and technical expertise.