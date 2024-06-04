Lynne Kjolso, Microsoft’s AI evangelist, is bringing new tech to more brands

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

Generative AI is the defining technology of our time and I think it will have a huge impact on how we market, advertise and work over the next few years. Generative AI will transform the way we manage, localize and optimize campaigns; it will supercharge creative capabilities in design and creative generation across all formats; and it will provide incisive analyses and surface insights that will ultimately make it easier for the industry to hire and train talent. Generative AI will also provide publishers and advertisers with the capability to personalize marketing at scale over the next few years. With any technology this powerful, the key challenge is to ensure that it is used responsibly.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

Is it cheating if I say Apple CarPlay? I know it’s connected to my phone, but I could not live without this smooth integration between my phone and my car, which not only helps me with mapping but enables me to review my calendar and take business calls seamlessly and safely, while driving.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

Call me old-school, but I am something of an NPR junkie and decidedly not turned off by their editorial and talent choices over the last few years.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?

I am a huge fan of the technologist Jaron Lanier. Whether writing on the power of AI, artificial or augmented reality, or why social media is ruining our lives (a thesis with which I agree), Lanier brings fresh perspective and deep technical understanding grounded by his deep humanity and creativity. I have a Ph.D. in philosophy and am super fascinated with the intersection of philosophy and cutting-edge technologies. My unofficial personal career ambition is to write philosophical footnotes for Jaron Lanier’s books.