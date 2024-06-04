Lynne Kjolso, Microsoft’s AI evangelist, is bringing new tech to more brands

Everyone in the ad industry is talking about AI, but it’s unclear what its implementation will mean for the future of business—a topic that elicits emotions from fear to fanaticism. Lynne Kjolso calls herself an evangelist for the future of AI.
The VP of global partner and retail media at Microsoft said she’s able to build on the work Microsoft’s tech engineers do to democratize emerging technology for partners and consumers. The key to the future of AI? Sharing the tech with as many partners and consumers as possible, according to Kjolso, so that “people fall in love with and understand the power of AI, and that it’s not so scary.”
Over the past year, Kjolso has led efforts to get partners, including publishers, retailers, advertisers and agencies, up and running with iterations of Microsoft’s AI-powered tech. Kjolso brought advertisers into Bing’s AI search feature Copilot, introduced the company’s tool for AI-generated creative in retail media and brought a tool to market for partners such as Snapchat to monetize AI chatbot features.
Kjolso said that by helping partners monetize uses of AI within their businesses, “it will really help make AI accessible and more companies get on the train to democratize AI broadly.”