Advertisers have mixed feelings about return to in-person upfronts

“I’m alive right now—I’m about three miles away from a place where people don’t care about COVID: Fox,” quipped Kimmel. “I mean, I’m bummed about this. I really don’t like doing this remotely—I don’t mean remotely, like on Zoom. I mean, I don’t remotely like doing this. But what the hell? How about those fuckers at Fox yesterday? After two years of telling everyone COVID is a hoax, they trick you into taking an Uber to watch a tape. Can they do that? And more importantly, why didn’t we do that?”

Later, the comedian and late-night host joked, “A quick update for those of you who were at whatever that was that Fox did yesterday: All the shows they told you about have been canceled, and all their executives are dead. Fox doesn’t have any money for their shows this year because they gave all their money to Tom Brady.”

One source called Fox’s format “silly,” as in-person attendees seemed to gain little by making the pilgrimage from mostly Midtown-based upfronts to the lower tip of Manhattan, where they were seated in a room encircled by massive screens that played the majority of the company’s presentation. While an after-party followed Fox’s event, it fell flat when compared to the lavish events thrown by some of its peers—particularly Paramount.

It took “months” to prepare just the party element of Paramount’s upfront, said several sources familiar with the planning. The party spanned five stories—modeled after legacy department stores, complete with interactive storefronts—and followed a comparatively brief presentation at Carnegie Hall earlier Wednesday. It was far and away the most lively upfront event.

A recurring theme of conversation among Paramount party attendees on Wednesday evening was not only annoyance at Fox’s prerecorded presentation, but exasperation at the length of Disney’s event—and the unfortunate seating setup. While VIPs were situated close to the Disney stage on plush white and blue sofas, hundreds of others were stuck on bleacher-style seating that was visibly (and audibly) uncomfortable. One attendee at the presentation remarked to another that the upfront, which heavily featured executive spiels, was “long as fuck.” (It ran for roughly two hours.) Many attendees of Disney’s event immediately departed afterward to make YouTube’s Brandcast event, which was being held on the opposite side of town at The Imperial Theater (with proper seating).