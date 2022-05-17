Disney reveals its Disney+ ad plans ahead of upfront

Disney has unveiled part of its advertising strategy for its Disney+ service ahead of its highly anticipated upfront today. The company confirmed to Ad Age that it planned to limit its ad breaks to just four minutes per hour—nearly half that of Disney-owned platform Hulu. Disney additionally confirmed that it would limit the content of its initial slate of advertisers to exclude alcohol or political marketing as well as content from rival platforms or entertainment studios.

In early March, Disney+ announced plans to debut a lower-cost ad-supported subscription in late 2022. The streamer will join its competitors, including HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock, in offering an ad-supported tier, but promises fewer ads per hour.