And Collins sees Fox’s strength in its ad tech, which he said Fox isn’t recognized for enough.

Last month, Fox announced it had revamped Tubi’s ad tech platform AdRise for advertisers to more easily buy inventory across its digital and linear assets. Collins said innovations like this help advertisers connect the dots between its audiences, which are different across Fox News, sports, entertainment and its streamer Tubi.

“We don’t require as many hours of programming to actually drive as much reach as our competitive set because of how complementary the audience groups are,” said Collins.

Ad Age sat down with Collins ahead of Fox’s upfront presentation on May 13 to discuss Super Bowl sales, the state of the news marketplace and standing out among the competition.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.