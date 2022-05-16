Special Report: TV Upfront

How Fox is incorporating NFTs into new show 'Krapopolis'

The strategy signals Fox’s most committed investment in Web3 yet
By Asa Hiken. Published on May 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Upfronts 2022—NBCU’s reality TV parade and Fox’s schedule-less presentation headline day one
Credit: FOX

Fox officially unveiled its new animated show “Krapopolis” ahead of its Upfront presentation on Monday, referring to the show as the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the blockchain.”

While the programming itself will not live on any blockchain network—a blockchain is a digital ledger—the show incorporates non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from day one. Behind its Web3 studio Blockchain Creative Labs, Fox will launch a marketplace to curate and sell “Krapopolis”-themed NFTs, as well as other types of tokens that grant exclusive social experiences for diehard fans.

Register for Ad Age's pop-up Upfront Today newsletter here

More NFT/Web3 coverage from Ad Age
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Ad Age Staff
NBCUniversal looks to the metaverse, QR codes and AR to increase brand engagement 
Catie Keck
Why NFT collections are emerging as the next big digital brands
Asa Hiken

The strategy signals Fox’s most committed investment in Web3 yet. Viewers will have the opportunity to collect assets relating to the show’s characters, background art and GIFs, almost as if participating in a system of digital trading cards. Blockchain platform Eluvio will house the show’s marketplace.

But Fox’s NFTs will serve as more than mere collectibles, Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs, told Ad Age in February.

“Collectibles are one piece of what we do, but how do you build a digital economy, a virtual economy around a brand?” he said.

The real value in NFTs, according to Greenberg, is their potential as vehicles of content distribution, inspiring fan engagement with characters and moments long after a program airs. Similar to how a consumer could buy a CD of an album they heard on the radio, they could feasibly purchase an NFT of their favorite “Krapopolis” episode. Ownership rights that would come with such a purchase, however, are not clear.

“Krapopolis” was developed by Dan Harmon, co-creator of Adult Swim fan-favorite series “Rick and Morty,” and follows a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters as they try to run a city in mythical ancient Greece. The series was first teased during last year’s Upfront, but at this year’s presentation, the show will receive its formal scheduling in Fox’s 2022-2023 slate of programming.

Read more: Metaverse glossary for brands

Behind the popularity of Harmon, the show could serve as a significant opportunity for Blockchain Creative Labs, whose master plan includes merging Fox’s vast pool of IP with Web3 technology. Rival mass media companies including Paramount and Disney are exploring similar efforts. Paramount launched an NFT marketplace last month that will house collections from various brands in its portfolio, while Disney is focusing on the metaverse as a new storytelling landscape. NBCUniversal is also thinking about tying the metaverse to its IP

For brands in the broader TV space, Fox’s strategy underlying “Krapopolis” suggests that media companies are looking to NFTs not as one-off activations, but rather as long-term marketing investments. Fox tied the two rollouts together instead of waiting to activate NFTs after a fanbase for the show had been established, signaling it wants NFTs to be a vehicle of fandom from the start. Paramount also did this with its “Star Trek” franchise when it launched an ambitious NFT plan for the “Strange New Worlds” series before it even debuted. 

Further, Fox isn’t concerned by recent volatility in the NFT and crypto markets. In response to a question during a pre-Upfront press call, Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, doubled down on the company’s interest in the space, stating its belief that Web3 will bring novel opportunities in product and distribution.

“[What] we like about the volatility is that it does shake out a lot of people who are trying to just act like it was a gold rush,” he said. “We're in for the long haul.”

Contributing: Parker Herren

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20220516_NUP_197839_0887_3x2.jpg

Upfronts 2022—NBCU’s reality TV parade and Fox’s schedule-less presentation headline day one
Inclusive programming has made small but hopeful progress, ANA finds

Inclusive programming has made small but hopeful progress, ANA finds
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ marketing offers clues to its streaming wars plan

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ marketing offers clues to its streaming wars plan
TV upfronts 2022—what brands should expect from ad pitches 

TV upfronts 2022—what brands should expect from ad pitches 
TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar

TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar
20220510_Hispanic-Family-Watching-TV_iStock_3X2.png

New Hispanic data graph closes gap in representation in measurement

NBCUniversal looks to the metaverse, QR codes and AR to increase brand engagement 

NBCUniversal looks to the metaverse, QR codes and AR to increase brand engagement 
How Warner Bros. Discovery’s ad sales chief will sell streaming in the upfronts

How Warner Bros. Discovery’s ad sales chief will sell streaming in the upfronts