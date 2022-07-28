How Roku aims to increase advertiser interest after adding users

Roku released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, showing consistent growth in users but a slowdown in revenue since last year’s final quarter.
The CTV company reported 14% year-over-year growth in active accounts, totaling an increase of 1.8 million active users to 63.1 million. Roku’s uptick in users mirrors the broader rise of free TV platforms. Subscription streamer Netflix, meanwhile, has recorded losses in its audience, and Peacock’s paid tier just revealed that its audience has remained flat.
The company also shared in its shareholder letter that while its revenue has begun to grow after a first-quarter drop, it still remains over $30 million below its recent peak of $703.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2021.