How Roku aims to increase advertiser interest after adding users

In an earnings call, Roku said it anticipates becoming a stronger programming competitor in coming quarters. It also hopes to increase viewer and advertiser interest by expanding licensing deals as well as Roku Originals, which will premiere the Daniel Radcliffe-starring biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” on Nov. 4. The company also plans further advances in shoppable ad products, such as an announced partnership with Walmart that will allow viewers to make purchases with their TV remotes; those purchases will be instantly paid for and shipped via pre-populated information.

Roku also addressed the current economic climate. “There’s a lot of historical precedent for advertisers at the start of the recession or an economic downturn or in periods of extreme uncertainty, like the start of the pandemic,” said Roku Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden on a media call. “They effectively hit the emergency brake.”

Roku pointed to current economic headwinds’ effect on advertising budgets as the main cause for its slowing revenue growth, specifically citing decreased buys in the scatter market, or short-term ad inventory. The company did, though, tout its $1 billion upfront take with 100% client retention—even in categories, such as automotive, that have experienced greater economic pressures. It also said that 25% of its upfront commitments came from first-time advertisers.