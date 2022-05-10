NBCUniversal looks to the metaverse, QR codes and AR to increase brand engagement 

NBCUniversal is looking to the metaverse, augmented reality and QR codes to help brands better engage with consumers.
Ahead of its upfront next week, NBCU debuted today a suite of new ad tools and formats that include leveraging augmented reality and QR codes to create immersive experiences within the vast universe of the media giant’s content catalog.
“Let's use ‘Top Chef’ just to paint the picture here,” said Collette Winn, VP of strategy and operations for creative partnerships at NBCU. “‘Top Chef’ fans can scan [a code] and then be brought in portals into a ‘Top Chef’ kitchen, where they can feel as though they're there next to the chef in avatar format, and brands are woven intricately into that experience. When [we] think about the metaverse, we think about it from an NBCU point of view—which is with our IP, with our talent, and have it be meaningful. For brands, it's not a blip—it's really woven in as a true experience.”
The experience will utilize mobile AR.