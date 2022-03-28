NCM launches data platform to connect brands with moviegoers outside of theaters

The goal is to connect brands to a predominantly younger cohort of consumers who are typically difficult to reach given their preference for streaming services over linear TV. Nearly one out of ever two adults who attended a cinema in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 were between 18 and 34 years old, and 79% who attended an NCM theater were under 39, according to data cited by the company.

These findings reflect how the pandemic has changed moviegoing behavior, with older demographics more likely to stay home. Brands advertising at cinemas should therefore expect younger audiences, which explains the advantage in retargeting those audiences with digital ads, given their cord-cutting preferences.

Ad sellers across the media industry have been busy looking to offer advertisers ways in which to target audiences in the digital video space through data offerings. Fox recently launched its so-called Atlas platform to help brands contextually advertise on its digital news content. NBCU also unveiled data-driven ad formats for its Peacock platform and Disney is giving Horizon Media access to its clean room to help the agency measure ads.

NCM also announced updates to its pre-show series, “Noovie,” including a trivia show hosted by entertainer Maria Menounos that consumers can interact with on NCM’s mobile app. Partnerships with creative agency ATTN: and media company Tastemade will further expand Noovie with content that embraces cultural themes, important causes and consumer passions.

“The evolution of the Noovie pre-show forges an even stronger connection with our core consumer audience of 18-34-year-olds that advertisers most desire to reach,” said Amy Tunick, chief marketing officer of NCM, in a statement. “We are focused on expanding into new avenues of storytelling about pop culture and the passions that matter most to our millennial and Gen Z movie fans. Our advertising partners can access the myriad content opportunities tied to our new ‘shows’ within the pre-show, along with memorable activations around the unique shared human experience of going out to the theater with friends and family.”

