Special Report: TV Upfront

NCM launches data platform to connect brands with moviegoers outside of theaters

The goal is to connect advertisers with mostly younger, cord-cutting moviegoers
By Asa Hiken. Published on March 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats
Credit: NCM

Cinema ad seller National CineMedia is launching a data-driven ad platform that will expand brands’ ability to reach cord-cutting moviegoers. The announcement was made during the company’s upfront presentation on Monday.

Dubbed NCMx, the platform will allow advertisers to match their own data against NCM’s pool of 274 million unique data records, including geographic, behavioral and contextual information. They will then be able to retarget these matched audiences with digital ads and mobile offers before and after those people visit a theater.

More media news
Fox looks to help brands contextualize ad targeting amid crackdown on third-party data
Asa Hiken
NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats
Asa Hiken
National CineMedia to utilize Coinstar kiosk screens as theaters continue to struggle
Ethan Jakob Craft

The goal is to connect brands to a predominantly younger cohort of consumers who are typically difficult to reach given their preference for streaming services over linear TV. Nearly one out of ever two adults who attended a cinema in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 were between 18 and 34 years old, and 79% who attended an NCM theater were under 39, according to data cited by the company. 

These findings reflect how the pandemic has changed moviegoing behavior, with older demographics more likely to stay home. Brands advertising at cinemas should therefore expect younger audiences, which explains the advantage in retargeting those audiences with digital ads, given their cord-cutting preferences.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

Ad sellers across the media industry have been busy looking to offer advertisers ways in which to target audiences in the digital video space through data offerings. Fox recently launched its so-called Atlas platform to help brands contextually advertise on its digital news content. NBCU also unveiled data-driven ad formats for its Peacock platform and Disney is giving Horizon Media access to its clean room to help the agency measure ads. 

NCM also announced updates to its pre-show series, “Noovie,” including a trivia show hosted by entertainer Maria Menounos that consumers can interact with on NCM’s mobile app. Partnerships with creative agency ATTN: and media company Tastemade will further expand Noovie with content that embraces cultural themes, important causes and consumer passions.

“The evolution of the Noovie pre-show forges an even stronger connection with our core consumer audience of 18-34-year-olds that advertisers most desire to reach,” said Amy Tunick, chief marketing officer of NCM, in a statement. “We are focused on expanding into new avenues of storytelling about pop culture and the passions that matter most to our millennial and Gen Z movie fans. Our advertising partners can access the myriad content opportunities tied to our new ‘shows’ within the pre-show, along with memorable activations around the unique shared human experience of going out to the theater with friends and family.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats

NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats

TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar

TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar
Why home, food and other program genres are the focus of A+E’s upfront pitch to brands

Why home, food and other program genres are the focus of A+E’s upfront pitch to brands

Disney planning ‘much less traditional’ upfront this year

Disney planning ‘much less traditional’ upfront this year
TV upfronts look to make in-person return

TV upfronts look to make in-person return

Fox reveals in-person upfront plans

Fox reveals in-person upfront plans
Vizio snags $100 million in upfront ad commitments

Vizio snags $100 million in upfront ad commitments

How brands are living up to BIPOC media commitments in the upfronts

How brands are living up to BIPOC media commitments in the upfronts