Special Report: TV Upfront

TV ad leaders say Nielsen measurement alternatives not ready for prime time

Measurement solutions from iSpot.TV and Samba TV, among others, are buzzy at this year’s upfronts, but won't see much action
By Parker Herren. Published on May 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Disney+ will include ads in movies as new ad model comes into focus
Credit: Composite image: iStock

Issues surrounding Nielsen measurement have been a hot topic leading into the TV upfronts, with most major media companies announcing plans to test alternatives to the behemoth. But alternative currencies are not yet ready for prime time, TV ad sales leaders said during Ad Age's TV Pivot event this week, and despite Nielsen turmoil, it will still be at the heart of dealmaking. 

While many networks have announced trials of alternative measurements including iSpot, Comscore and VideoAmp, this year’s negotiations will largely still be made on Nielsen despite its recent blow to credibility.

A brands’ guide to the Nielsen turmoil

Disney has a partnership with Comscore and is testing measurement on Nielsen’s cross-platform tool, Nielsen One. “We all want to be innovating as an industry—clients as well as agencies as well as the media companies,” said Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales. “Eventually, we're all going to wind up coalescing around a couple of things that really work, but I think there's still a long way to go there.”

 

More on TV measurement
Nielsen measurement alternative tests reveal concerning data trend
Jack Neff
Nielsen plays defense as rivals press new measurement guarantees at NewFronts
Jack Neff
Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals
Jack Neff

It seems it will take some time for media sellers to gain confidence in these new measurement suppliers, with some questioning the validity of the data sets. Most TV network groups are currently in the testing phase of these alternatives and expressed that they won't be able to flip the switch from Nilsen this year, if ever. 

“We’re learning,” said Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.  “I don’t think this is the upfront that it turns from Nielsen to something else…We all need to test and see if we can supplement what Nielsen has done—not that Nielsen is not going to be around.”

"What we're finding right now is they're all good at something, none of them are good at everything," he added. "So, there may be a menu of options coming to '23, '24 upfront. I think we're going to be talking a lot more about what else can you guarantee besides Nielsen 25-54 that might be better."

A+E Networks' head of sales Peter Olsen predicts the industry is two years away from adopting new forms of currency. "We have to get beyond just the counting of impressions and also get into the value of impressions."

Nielsen’s suspension from the Media Rating Council for undercounting audiences sparked greater conversation of how the error disproportionately affected minority viewership. Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing for TelevisaUnivision U.S., expressed the network’s frustration with inclusive metrics across all of the current options. That is why TelevisaUnivision decided to create its own dataset to more accurately Hispanic audiences for buyers.

“We needed to take a step back and make sure that any of the currencies and any of the clients we’re looking at or any of the media companies we’re looking at had holistic representation and I’ll be honest that they don’t,” she said. “I still am very concerned that if we start going into these new datasets, these new currencies, and the representation is not there, we’re already going to start out at a negative again.”

Fox's Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships, expressed frustration with Nielsen, but at the same time acknowledged there may not be a better solution at this point. “At the end of the day, we feel it’s [Nielsen] probably still going to be the source for certainly the near future. We haven’t picked one favorite…because honestly I’m concerned about the consistency of those data sources too and I don’t think that any of them are really ready to scale to the point that Nielsen can and does to this day. Our approach is customize based on client preference, with Nielsen still being Fox’s default source of measurement." 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Melissa Grady Dias, global chief marketing officer at Cadillac, said in a panel on the future of measurement, that brands aren’t interested in seeing measurement for linear TV solely, but as entertainment shifts further into digital spaces, “we’re looking for fidelity across [platforms] right now” and that no definitive frontrunner has emerged. 

NBCUniversal seems to be the most bullish on alternative currencies. The company embarked on a multi-phase testing process last year that has favored iSpot and Comscore among a gaggle of others for more targeted metrics. “The future of media measurement is one in which multiple currencies are going to be used for accurate, timely and diverse insights,” said Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal. “We need to be able to give [alternatives] an opportunity to optimize across all platforms, and measurement is not doing that today.”

Molen said expects to see at least some deals struck utilizing these metrics and pointed to Horizon Media, which has committed to making up to 15% of its deals on Nielsen alternatives.

Dentsu’s VP and director of global partnerships, Joanne Leong, agreed we may be breaking Nielsen’s monopoly in favor of a “multi-currency world.”

Sign up for Ad Age awards and events

Leading Women Rising Star, 40 under 40, Small Agency awards and more
Click here

“What the challenge will be is how that will be operationalized,” she said. “That’s where we’re at now—how all of that will be figured out, like how this will be factored into MMM [market mix] modeling, how will we provide holistic reach. I do think we will see lots of good currency options, but the challenge is how could of that work together with the systems we have in place.” 

 

But Rob Master, VP of media and marketing at Unilever North America, thinks a future with multiple currencies could lead to chaos. 

“I think it’s time for marketers and agencies to really rally around this issue—I think a measurement solution should be buyer-led versus seller,” he said. “I get concerned about the chaos that can ensue with multiple currencies from different publishers, different advertisers, different agencies. At some foundational level, to be consistent, we should have a single currency.”

The ultimate takeaway is that brands, buyers and networks alike are still learning and exploring the full potential of Nielsen alternatives, but agreeing that none of them will be ready to factor largely into this year’s upfront negotiations. Some, like Leong, think a new measurement may be ready to take to market in next year’s upfronts, while Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, U.S. advertising sales at Paramount, said, “I think is down the road a ways.”

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Disney+ will include ads in movies as new ad model comes into focus

How Disney+ will include ads in movies as new ad model comes into focus
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age TV Pivot event starts today

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age TV Pivot event starts today
Best and worst of TV upfronts 2022

Best and worst of TV upfronts 2022
5 takeaways from the 2022 TV upfronts

5 takeaways from the 2022 TV upfronts
Stevie Wonder helps The CW close out upfronts

Stevie Wonder helps The CW close out upfronts
Advertisers have mixed feelings about return to in-person upfronts

Advertisers have mixed feelings about return to in-person upfronts
Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)