TV ad leaders say Nielsen measurement alternatives not ready for prime time

Issues surrounding Nielsen measurement have been a hot topic leading into the TV upfronts, with most major media companies announcing plans to test alternatives to the behemoth. But alternative currencies are not yet ready for prime time, TV ad sales leaders said during Ad Age's TV Pivot event this week, and despite Nielsen turmoil, it will still be at the heart of dealmaking.
While many networks have announced trials of alternative measurements including iSpot, Comscore and VideoAmp, this year’s negotiations will largely still be made on Nielsen despite its recent blow to credibility.
A brands’ guide to the Nielsen turmoil
Disney has a partnership with Comscore and is testing measurement on Nielsen’s cross-platform tool, Nielsen One. “We all want to be innovating as an industry—clients as well as agencies as well as the media companies,” said Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales. “Eventually, we're all going to wind up coalescing around a couple of things that really work, but I think there's still a long way to go there.”