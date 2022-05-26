TV ad leaders say Nielsen measurement alternatives not ready for prime time

Nielsen’s suspension from the Media Rating Council for undercounting audiences sparked greater conversation of how the error disproportionately affected minority viewership. Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing for TelevisaUnivision U.S., expressed the network’s frustration with inclusive metrics across all of the current options. That is why TelevisaUnivision decided to create its own dataset to more accurately Hispanic audiences for buyers.

“We needed to take a step back and make sure that any of the currencies and any of the clients we’re looking at or any of the media companies we’re looking at had holistic representation and I’ll be honest that they don’t,” she said. “I still am very concerned that if we start going into these new datasets, these new currencies, and the representation is not there, we’re already going to start out at a negative again.”

Fox's Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships, expressed frustration with Nielsen, but at the same time acknowledged there may not be a better solution at this point. “At the end of the day, we feel it’s [Nielsen] probably still going to be the source for certainly the near future. We haven’t picked one favorite…because honestly I’m concerned about the consistency of those data sources too and I don’t think that any of them are really ready to scale to the point that Nielsen can and does to this day. Our approach is customize based on client preference, with Nielsen still being Fox’s default source of measurement."