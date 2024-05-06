Against a backdrop of potential M&A and the sudden departure of CEO Bob Bakish, Paramount is wrapping up its second year of private upfront shows since exiting the traditional broadcast week.
Paramount’s ad chief on the CEO shakeup and competing with Amazon
The decision to skip a more traditional upfront presentation has allowed the media company to be heard separate from the noise of its competitors next week, according to John Halley, president, advertising, Paramount.
And while advertisers settle in for a week that will likely be spent touting tech innovations and ad capabilities, Paramount, with its nine shows held across Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, aims to stand out by re-emphasizing content, which Halley said is a key component in the fight for upfront ad dollars as tech companies take up more space in TV’s big week.
At the same time, Halley said as Paramount emphasizes its streaming assets for advertisers, it has accepted that ad spend will move away from the upfront to year-round spending. As the ad chief sees more new advertisers enter the space via programmatic buying in streaming, and legacy TV clients emphasize digital performance metrics over TV brand-building, “no one individually is going to be able to control the market, and we’re leaning into what we see as its advantages,” said Halley.
Ad Age sat down with Halley as Paramount concluded its upfront roadshow to discuss changes in media measurement, including Nielsen’s transition to big data, competing with Amazon and the impact of Paramount’s CEO shakeup on advertisers.
The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.
How do you differentiate Paramount from the digital players like Amazon competing for upfront ad dollars?
The differentiator for us versus Amazon, Roku and Google—it’s a very, very competitive environment. There are table stakes to participate. That’s what you’re seeing right now with this emphasis on performance. You have to be able to provide a sense of end-to-end closed-loop attribution around the product so that people understand how it's performing, not just long term, but also short term.
And what’s old is new again. What are we competing on? We’re competing on the quality of the shows, the size of the audience and the engagement associated with the format. Those are the things that we talk about. We talk about—we have a very big audience; we have a de-duplicated audience across all platforms of 200 million viewers per month. But more importantly, they’re all watching long-form video, which is the best format for driving brand perception and awareness and purchase intent. The upfront itself, the presentation itself, that’s why it’s very content focused because we want to keep people thinking about what engagement is, because engagement is directly related to ad effectiveness.
The last thing that we want in this marketplace is for there to be homogenization of content formats. We’re not all the same business. Let us just compete on the quality of the content, the level of engagement and the scale of the viewing.
The upfront shows have shifted from competing on content slates to tech capabilities. Why is content becoming more important to differentiation against competitors again?
We probably have an hour and 15 minutes of stuff in our show. What I talk about in terms of ad product suite and development is like seven minutes. The content of the upfront is similar to its history. We have to have a segment that says this is where we're going in terms of outcomes-based measurement performance media.
Last year was about our reorganization around agency holding companies. When I think about why our format works, it’s because it allows us to focus the presentation on content and creates enough space to talk about the other stuff in more depth in a way that we couldn't do in the old upfront week where everyone comes to a single presentation.
We’re in year two of this format. It has been substantiated as a far superior way for us to approach the week and we’re not turning back. The upfront week is totally anachronistic. For the times that we live in, you don’t have share of voice, it’s too loud, it’s too linear. The business is too nuanced to communicate what needs to be communicated in these weeks in the traditional format.
What trends have been rising to the top across these conversations with agencies and clients at your events?
There’s been quite a bit of talk about currency. So you have the Nielsen panel plus big data issue. What’s our approach to that? There’s a lot of confusion because frankly, Nielsen’s recommending it and that’s a direction that the product should go. But there are still some things that need to be resolved, and there’s a lot of instability in the data recently.
Also the fact that there’s just a lot of net new supply coming to the digital marketplace in this upfront with Amazon. I do think that when you talk about net new supply, you also have to think about net new demand that these high-signal products bring. There’s going to be new money coming to this marketplace that we’re excited about.
Another thing to think about is we spend a lot of time thinking about the upfronts in terms of its impact on a total advertising revenue number. It’s becoming less and less correlated, because as the market moves to digital and streaming, that’s a less upfront-driven marketplace. So, as the weight becomes greater in streaming, the correlation between your upfront and your total ad revenues is going to decline. And that’s fine; everyone can live with that, but we’re seeing a market transformation that’s material.
You said new money is coming into the upfront marketplace because of Amazon. Are there other trends driving new advertisers into TV and streaming?
The promise of digital always was because there is not a budget threshold because you’re selling impressions one at a time, it opens up the addressable market significantly. In TV, we would have a thousand buyers. We have tens of thousands of buyers every quarter in our streaming footprint. We knew this was going to happen, but the access to our product that has been driven by programmatic partnerships is extraordinary. Now, that doesn’t necessarily show up in an upfront volume number. But the fact is that it’s there.
The thing to watch—I think Amazon’s a great canary in the coal mine here, because a lot of the folks that are going to be investing in Prime Video with this commercial product probably had not really spent that much money in premium video. That’s a broad trend that we should keep our eyes on.
As you’ve been in the room with advertisers, what has been your response to questions about Bob Bakish’s recent exit and the potential sale of Paramount?
When we walked into the [upfront show last Monday, when the CEO news initially broke], I really didn’t know how much of it would be background versus foreground. The reality is that it really has been background. If you think about it, we’re talking about an executive shakeup—it doesn’t impact our assets. It doesn’t impact the team that these agencies and clients are working with. Advertisers come to these events saying, ‘How are you going to help us enable our vision?’ And that’s what we’re talking about.
The executive news has not hijacked our messaging or the questions that they’re asking us which are much more practical. There’s short-term stability here, and everyone acknowledges that.
If more news on a sale comes, I imagine that would be guiding the conversation more during next year’s upfront.
That’s exactly right.
