Paramount’s ad chief on the CEO shakeup and competing with Amazon

The decision to skip a more traditional upfront presentation has allowed the media company to be heard separate from the noise of its competitors next week, according to John Halley, president, advertising, Paramount.

And while advertisers settle in for a week that will likely be spent touting tech innovations and ad capabilities, Paramount, with its nine shows held across Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, aims to stand out by re-emphasizing content, which Halley said is a key component in the fight for upfront ad dollars as tech companies take up more space in TV’s big week.

At the same time, Halley said as Paramount emphasizes its streaming assets for advertisers, it has accepted that ad spend will move away from the upfront to year-round spending. As the ad chief sees more new advertisers enter the space via programmatic buying in streaming, and legacy TV clients emphasize digital performance metrics over TV brand-building, “no one individually is going to be able to control the market, and we’re leaning into what we see as its advantages,” said Halley.

Ad Age sat down with Halley as Paramount concluded its upfront roadshow to discuss changes in media measurement, including Nielsen’s transition to big data, competing with Amazon and the impact of Paramount’s CEO shakeup on advertisers.

The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.