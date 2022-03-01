TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar

Special Report: TV Upfront

NBCUniveral, Paramount and Fox are among the media giants returning to in-person events
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 01, 2022.
Disney planning ‘much less traditional’ upfront this year
A performance from Telemundo at the 2018 NBCU Upfronts.

Credit: NBC Universal

TV networks are bringing many of their spring dog-and-pony shows back in-person after two years of pitching their new content and ad products to Madison Avenue via virtual platforms.

Despite some questioning the future of such live events amid the pandemic, media behemoths like NBCUniversal, Disney and Paramount (aka ViacomCBS), will all host in-person events during what has been known as the broadcast upfront week in May, while network groups like AMC Networks will hold more intimate events in the coming weeks. 

For the first time, YouTube will move out of the NewFronts week and join big broadcasters the week of May 16 for an in-person event. 

The IAB NewFronts, which will be both in person and also offer a virtual option, will kickoff on May 2 and will include brands like Roku and NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform. 

To stay up to date on when presentations will take place and where they will happen, bookmark this calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.

Upfronts/NewFronts Calendar 2022
A+E Networks March 2, 4 p.m. ET Virtual
Nickelodeon March 18 The Palladium Times Square (virtual option available)
Disney Advertising Tech and Data Showcase March 3, 2 p.m. ET Virtual
NBCUniversal’s One22 Conference March 22, 11 a.m. ET Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza (virtual option available)
NBCUniversal/Peacock NewFront May 2
NBCUniversal May 16 Radio City Music Hall
Disney’s Sports Summit April 6 Virtual
Disney May 18 Basketball City at Pier 36
AMC Networks April 6, 6:30 p.m. ET The Peak in Hudson Yards
Roku May 3, 11:30 a.m. ET Caldwell Factory
Fox May 16 Skylight
Telemundo May 16 Ziegfeld Theater
Discovery May 17 Lincoln Center
YouTube May 17
Paramount May 18 Carnegie Hall
WarnerMedia May 18 Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

