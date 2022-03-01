TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar

TV networks are bringing many of their spring dog-and-pony shows back in-person after two years of pitching their new content and ad products to Madison Avenue via virtual platforms.

Despite some questioning the future of such live events amid the pandemic, media behemoths like NBCUniversal, Disney and Paramount (aka ViacomCBS), will all host in-person events during what has been known as the broadcast upfront week in May, while network groups like AMC Networks will hold more intimate events in the coming weeks.

For the first time, YouTube will move out of the NewFronts week and join big broadcasters the week of May 16 for an in-person event.

The IAB NewFronts, which will be both in person and also offer a virtual option, will kickoff on May 2 and will include brands like Roku and NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform.

To stay up to date on when presentations will take place and where they will happen, bookmark this calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.