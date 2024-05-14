TV Upfronts Day 2: Amazon, Disney and TelevisaUnivison pitch advertisers

Study guide: Prime Video’s first upfront

Amazon is in the middle of hosting its first upfront presentation since launching advertising on its Prime Video streaming platform earlier this year. While Amazon has previously sold ads on its free streamer Freevee and its live sports content, media buyers have been abuzz over the past months wondering how the e-commerce giant might disrupt the upfront week.

Last week, Amazon announced new ad formats coming to Prime Video. Retail-enabled ads, including pause ads and shoppable carousels, will connect viewers with Amazon’s retail arm to purchase products and report ad effectiveness back to advertisers.

