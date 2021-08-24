Vizio snags $100 million in upfront ad commitments

Vizio brought in more than $100 million in advertising commitments during this year's annual ad haggle, a four-fold increase from last year that was propelled by the growing interest in streaming TV and a strong sellers' market.

The company said the boost was driven by an uptick in spend by traditional TV advertising categories like autos and retail, along with growth in its direct advertising business.

This comes as brands shift dollars out of traditional TV and into ad-supported streaming video in an effort to follow viewers where they are watching content. Vizio is the latest connected TV player to boast a surge in demand from advertisers during this year's upfront negotiations. Earlier this summer, Roku reported that its upfront ad commitments doubled from last year, with at least 42% of advertisers wh made commitments this year not buying Roku last year.

Of course, it's worth noting that this $100 million still pales in comparison to the nearly $10 billion in ad commitments made to the Big Four broadcasters and The CW in the upfronts.