Vizio snags $100 million in upfront ad commitments

Rise of ad-supported video and connected TV helped the company see a four-fold increase from last year
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on August 24, 2021.
How brands are living up to BIPOC media commitments in the upfronts

 

 
Credit: Vizio

Vizio brought in more than $100 million in advertising commitments during this year's annual ad haggle, a four-fold increase from last year that was propelled by the growing interest in streaming TV and a strong sellers' market. 

The company said the boost was driven by an uptick in spend by traditional TV advertising categories like autos and retail, along with growth in its direct advertising business. 

This comes as brands shift dollars out of traditional TV and into ad-supported streaming video in an effort to follow viewers where they are watching content. Vizio is the latest connected TV player to boast a surge in demand from advertisers during this year's upfront negotiations. Earlier this summer, Roku reported that its upfront ad commitments doubled from last year, with at least 42% of advertisers wh made commitments this year not buying Roku last year.

Of course, it's worth noting that this $100 million still pales in comparison to the nearly $10 billion in ad commitments made to the Big Four broadcasters and The CW in the upfronts. 

 

Vizio, the largest U.S.-based maker of smart TVs, has moved to increase its ad inventory via WatchFree+, a platform of more than 250 FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels that complements its other ad innovations, such as the introduction of so-called “sponsored content hubs” on its SmartCast home screens.

Vizio's direct advertising business has also been growing steadily over the past year, doubling the number of individual brands it works with and tripling average revenue on a per-advertiser basis, according to the company. 

Measurement was central to Vizio's pitch to advertisers during its first NewFront presentation this spring, along with frequency capping, giving advertisers greater control over reach with tools that allow them to control how often an ad is shown on a Vizio device.

 

Ethan Jakob Craft

