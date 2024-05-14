Inside Amazon’s first upfront—5 takeaways brands need to know

In past years, Amazon held its upfront ad showcase during IAB’s NewFronts, when digital platforms talk with brands ahead of traditional TV broadcasters at upfronts week. But upfronts have become more digital with the introduction of Amazon and Netflix this year, and YouTube started appearing during upfronts in 2022.

Amazon had some big moments with content, such as premiering its first trailer for the second season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Here are the takeaways from Amazon’s first upfront.

Get to the ads

Amazon started the show talking about audience numbers and ads on Prime Video, which it launched this year, bringing commercials to all viewers unless they subscribed to a more expensive tier. Amazon has said the service reaches 115 million people in the U.S.

If viewers sometimes balk at ad overload, advertisers are looking for more inventory. Advertisers have been counting on a flow of ad space on Prime for years, said Alan Moss, Amazon’s VP of global ad sales. “When I joined Amazon nearly four years ago,” Moss told the ad-buying audience, “the No. 1 question all of you asked me was, ‘when are you going to show ads on Prime Video?’ Well, at Amazon we like to deliver for all of our customers.”

Amazon claims it is now the largest ad-supported streaming service in the world. Amazon execs referred to major moves the streamer has made to open up inventory beyond its original shows and movies. For instance, it has developed free ad-supported TV channels, or FAST; it licenses new shows and movies; and has deals to run ads on channels in Prime, including Max, Paramount+ and Crunchyroll.

Open to all brands

While Amazon focused the show on celebrity power, the real draw for brands could be its data. “Our audience is not just a number on a page, we know them,” said Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Amazon Prime Video and MGM Studios.

Amazon has a unique blend of ad tech, marketing data, measurement and media, and with the upfront the fusion seems to be coming together. Amazon’s ad leaders discussed how the ad platform will work for even brands that don’t sell on its website.

“It no longer matters whether you sell on Amazon or not,” Moss said. “With our clean room and other leading ad tech, we can help all advertisers connect awareness and brand objectives directly to sales outcomes and category growth.”