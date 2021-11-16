Sports

MLB's Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team to use name

The Cleveland baseball team and the men's roller derby team will each be able to use the Guardians name moving forward
Published on November 16, 2021.
Ramirez white jersey_i_i.jpg
Cleveland's baseball team can officially become the Guardians after reaching a resolution with the local men's roller derby team.
Credit: Cleveland Indians rendering

The Cleveland Guardians can officially play ball.

Roller derby, too.

The baseball team—now officially the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company LLC —released a joint statement Tuesday saying it has reached an "amicable resolution" of the lawsuit filed by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, whereby both organizations will use the Guardians name.

Baretz and Brunell, a New York-based public relations firm representing the men's roller derby team, released a statement saying neither side will conduct interviews or have further comment.

The men's nonprofit roller derby team sued the Indians in October, accusing the baseball team of stealing a name it had been using since late 2013 to early 2014.

Kevin Kleps

In July, the Cleveland Indians announced they would change their name to the Cleveland Guardians at the end of the regular MLB season. The team had eyed Nov. 15 as the first official day for the Guardians, so the resolution means the move was delayed by one day. The resolution also means the baseball team can begin offering merchandise in time for the holiday season. 

The transition to the Guardians marks the franchise's first name change since the Naps became the Indians in 1915. Cleveland's baseball team also has gone by the Blues (1901) and Bronchos (1902).

The club is keeping the same blue-and-red color scheme that it's had for more than 80 years. Also remaining is the script-style wordmark that will accompany "Guardians" on team branding.

Crain’s Cleveland Business

