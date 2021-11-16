MLB's Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team to use name

In July, the Cleveland Indians announced they would change their name to the Cleveland Guardians at the end of the regular MLB season. The team had eyed Nov. 15 as the first official day for the Guardians, so the resolution means the move was delayed by one day. The resolution also means the baseball team can begin offering merchandise in time for the holiday season.

The transition to the Guardians marks the franchise's first name change since the Naps became the Indians in 1915. Cleveland's baseball team also has gone by the Blues (1901) and Bronchos (1902).

The club is keeping the same blue-and-red color scheme that it's had for more than 80 years. Also remaining is the script-style wordmark that will accompany "Guardians" on team branding.

—Crain’s Cleveland Business