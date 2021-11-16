MLB's Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team to use name

The Cleveland Guardians can officially play ball.
Roller derby, too.
The baseball team—now officially the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company LLC —released a joint statement Tuesday saying it has reached an "amicable resolution" of the lawsuit filed by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, whereby both organizations will use the Guardians name.
Baretz and Brunell, a New York-based public relations firm representing the men's roller derby team, released a statement saying neither side will conduct interviews or have further comment.
The men's nonprofit roller derby team sued the Indians in October, accusing the baseball team of stealing a name it had been using since late 2013 to early 2014.