Top sports marketing campaigns of 2024

The campaign that stands out most for me this year has been Adidas’ ongoing launch of Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe, the AE1. Despite Edwards’ fame as an up-and-comer, it’s obvious that Adidas recognized early on that mainstream audiences might not yet be familiar with the rising NBA star. And even those who knew his name didn’t really know him yet. And so the campaign felt as much like an introduction to Edwards himself—a promising talent on the brink of superstardom—as it was a shoe release.

Before turning attention to the AE1’s style or performance, Adidas ensured first and foremost that their audience connected with Edwards. They showcased his confidence, humor, irreverence and dedication to the game through short, shareable videos on social that inevitably spread like wildfire. But as the NBA season unfolded and the campaign evolved, especially during the Timberwolves' dramatic playoff run, it adapted contextually to current events and Edwards' trajectory to stardom—even culminating in a video post-playoff exit where Edwards prints receipts, addressing his in-season critics with a simple message: “I’m just getting started.”

The thing I loved most about this campaign, and why I think it’s been so successful, is that it’s about so much more than a product. It’s a motivational rallying cry for anyone betting on themselves. Adidas is marketing a mindset and a culture that just so happens to be embodied by one of the cooler-looking basketball shoes to debut in the last decade. —Casey Null, director of strategy, Wondersauce