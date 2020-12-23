20 best CBD oils to buy in 2021
With 2021 right around the corner, CBD has reached its full stride since its legalization in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.
Because oil tinctures have become one of the most popular ways to take CBD, here’s a list of some of the best CBD brands in the industry along with what they bring to the table. Ranging from quality and price to overall value for the strength, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about finding the best CBD oil in 2021, starting with the Top 20. Let’s dive in:
1. Verma Farms
A company that’s consistently among the top brands on every best CBD oil list, Verma Farms has one of the best lineups of CBD oil on the market. What Verma Farms does right regarding its oils is what a lot of other CBD brands should take note of. Its broad-spectrum oil is both effective and great-tasting, which at $59 is a steal
With a lineup that includes fruit flavors strawberry, pineapple, watermelon, mango and peach, as well as varieties such as mint and natural, Verma Farms’ flavor offerings are well-rounded. The company also offers two variety packs—its award-winning pack of lemon, mint and natural and a pack that features its fruit varieties. It’s hard to miss with Verma Farms, and considering how much it puts into its product and its delightful packaging, it’s easy to see why. All in all, this is one of the best companies in CBD, reigning supreme in 2021 as well. If you’re looking for the best CBD oil on the market, start here.
2. Evn CBD
Another company helping to set the bar in CBD oils, Evn CBD is knocking it out of the park with its work. Hosting only two flavors, mint and natural, in 500 mg or 1,000 mg bottles, Evn CBD is an example of how keeping it simple leads to flawless execution.
Evn CBD puts a lot of emphasis on its process, offering products that are sourced from organic hemp in Colorado. From there, its broad-spectrum variety is created by using a low-temperature CO2 extraction, which produces a much better oil than most on the market. An overall solid company built on a strong foundation, look for Evn CBD to have a stellar year in 2021.
3. Charlotte’s Web
As one of the most popular names in CBD, there’s a reason why Charlotte’s Web is consistently among the top companies on best CBD oil lists across the industry. Named after one of the first CBD strains, Charlotte’s Web has been a leader in mastering the balance of quality, price and flavor, coming in with combinations that have been wowing audiences for years. With a starter size priced at $24.99, Charlotte’s Web, easily known as an exceptional value in CBD, has a little something for everyone.
4. Joy Organics
Any brand with the word “organic” in its name should not only live up to its word, but also set the bar for what its industry stands for. Joy Organics lives up to that as a shining example of a great CBD oil brand. Hosting both organic full-spectrum and broad-spectrum varieties that come in flavors such as lemon, unflavored, Orange Bliss and mint, Joy Organics has a well-rounded selection for whatever your palette craves. And with pricing starting at $53.95, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth with this CBD oil, hands down.
5. Spruce
Spruce has developed a reputation for offering one of the most potent CBD oils on the market, and in 2021, that will most likely continue to ring true. Coming in with a 2,400 mg max potency CBD oil, Spruce is a brand that understands how a lot of people use CBD, particularly in providing emotional. Also offering a 750 mg oil, Spruce’s full-spectrum oils are some of our favorites for potency, consistency and quality. Check them out if you want to dive right into a high-level product.
6. CBDfx
As a well-established brand in CBD, CBDfx offers a lineup of oils with some exciting combinations. Its varieties include a Calming tincture that’s a full-spectrum oil containing CBN and CBD, as well as an oil containing CBG and CBD that’s produced with broad-spectrum hemp. With prices ranging from $39.99 to $169.99, CBDfx is a solid overall choice for what you’re getting in return. Blended with MCT oil, CBDfx hits a lot of essential benchmarks for what to look for in an innovative CBD brand.
7. Receptra
A great brand for overall selection, Receptra’s CBD oils are well-received. With varieties of infusions such as turmeric, chamomile and lavender, Receptra has taken a holistic approach to its CBD oil, which fans love. With pricing that starts at $44.99, these CBD oils are competitive and definitely worth exploring—especially if you want a CBD oil blended with other natural remedies.
8. Lazarus Naturals
A great brand for anyone from a novice to the most experienced CBD user, Lazarus Naturals has an oil for you. Ranging in potencies and flavors, Lazarus Naturals’ lineup offers an interesting mix, with flavors such as Yuzu, Chocolate Mint and Blood Orange. Pricing starts as low as $12, making the product easy to get into at any entry point. Beyond making sure the bases are covered, Lazarus Naturals goes the extra mile to ensure it becomes everyone’s favorite CBD oil brand. And in 2021, that just might be true.
9. Hemp Bombs
Hemp Bombs is a brand that aims to be as value-friendly as possible. Starting at $16.99 for 125 mg and ranging all the way up to $289.99 for 5,000 mg, Hemp Bombs keeps its pricing honest for the dose of CBD oil you receive. Coming in six different flavors, this oil is well-known in the CBD community, and one that is well worth buying if you know what dose you want.
10. CBDistillery
A well-curated lineup of CBD oils that includes combinations such as CBG and CBN, CBDistillery is another brand that truly lives up to its reputation. Starting at $35 for its 500 mg products and ranging up to $130 for its 2,500 mg offerings, CBDistillery keeps its prices competitive. An overall great company to consider for your CBD oil, CBDistillery has been on top of its game for a while now, which is why it’s one of the best CBD oil companies going into 2021.
11. Highland Pharms
Known for its natural products, Highland Pharms has a solid lineup of CBD oils to choose from. Based primarily on strength, the lineup includes oil strengths all the way up to 15,000 mg drops. All of its oils are full-spectrum, so they are refined to be as pure as possible. Overall, Highland Pharms is a good buy, especially if you prefer raw, natural oils that are unflavored.
12. Nuleaf Naturals
Aiming to keep its product as natural as possible, Nuleaf Naturals’ lineup of full-spectrum CBD oils does just that. Ranging from 300 mg to 6,000 mg strengths, the products’ pricing is budget-friendly, starting at $38.50. Made with organic virgin hemp seed oil, the simplicity of its product is partly what makes it so special, putting Nuleaf Naturals at the top of the game.
13. Green Gorilla
With its Hemp & Olive lineup of CBD oil, Green Gorilla has a solid offering for all of your CBD oil needs. Our personal favorite is its full-spectrum product, which is a smooth extract with great taste and a solid price for both its lemon and unflavored varieties. Infusing its products with its GG BioEnhanced Complex, Green Gorilla puts a lot into its process—and the results have placed the brand as a top competitor for 2021.
14. Veritas Farms
Offering one of our favorite full-spectrum oils, Veritas Farms has some of the best- priced CBD oils on the market. At $29.99, its oils come in unflavored, citrus, peppermint, watermelon and strawberry, which are all solid choices and refined to be not too over the top. With its ingredients sourced from Colorado, there’s a lot to like about Veritas Farms, especially if you’re a fan of full-spectrum CBD products.
15. Gold Bee
Although it currently offers only one CBD oil, Gold Bee’s full-spectrum product certainly sets a gold standard for excellence. Starting at $93, its premium-quality oil is a favorite among those who enjoy full-spectrum CBD. Available in natural or kiwi, a honey-infused flavor, Gold Bee is also a delicious CBD oil. All in all, its subscription is well worth the recurring discount if its oil is your cup of tea.
16. Hemplucid
Offering a wide range of broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils, Hemplucid products are definitely made by those who take CBD oil regularly. Some favorites of ours include its hemp seed oil infusion as well as its water-soluble version. As a brand that’s sold in tobacco and wellness shops all over the country, you can’t go wrong with Hemplucid—especially for the price.
17. PureKana
One of the most popular names in CBD, PureKana has one of the most consistent lineups of products on the market today. Gaining a lot of popularity on Instagram, PureKana had to back up its traction with a product that knocks it out of the park—and that’s definitely true of its CBD oil. Offered in natural, vanilla, mint, fruity and citrus, this top-tier product and its competitive pricing means PureKana will be staying on top of its game for a long time.
18. cbdMD
Another popular name in CBD, cbdMD offers a consistently good lineup of CBD oils. With flavors such as berry, orange, mint and natural, the oils’ doses range quite a bit, depending on what you’re looking for. Priced competitively with other CBD oils on this list, cbdMD is a brand as straightforward as they come.
19. Green Roads
With a wide range of products that include sleep aids and regular full-spectrum/broad-spectrum CBD oils, Green Roads is at the intersection where quality meets value. Also offering daily dose packs at $9.99, the company has clearly thought through a number of different use cases. An excellent brand that’s popular among CBD oil users far and wide, Green Roads is one of the best in the business.
20. 4Corners
4Corners invests a lot of effort in its products, with its CBD oil no exception. Instead of trying to wow you with fancy branding or hype, the brand elects to give you a straight-up quality CBD oil. With flavors such as avocado oil, cinnamon or Glycerin Sweet Citrus, there’s a lot of investment that’s gone into the selection as well. Add in its affordable pricing, and 4Corners hits every nail on the head.