Video

Roku's Scott Rosenberg breaks down COVID-19 viewership trends: Ad Age Remotely

The media exec discusses how advertisers are taking advantage of viewership increases
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 22, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news. 

In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Scott Rosenberg, senior VP and general manager, platforms at Roku about the viewership behavior that has emerged amid the pandemic and how advertisers are capitalizing on the uptick in viewership. 

Rosenberg says as more people work from home and children are home from school, there's been a jump in daytime viewing, as well as kids' content. And the releases of movies like the sequel to "Trolls" have also created a new opportunity in movie rentals. 

Scott Rosenberg.

Credit:
Roku

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow
