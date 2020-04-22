Video
Roku's Scott Rosenberg breaks down COVID-19 viewership trends: Ad Age Remotely
The media exec discusses how advertisers are taking advantage of viewership increases
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.
In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Scott Rosenberg, senior VP and general manager, platforms at Roku about the viewership behavior that has emerged amid the pandemic and how advertisers are capitalizing on the uptick in viewership.
Rosenberg says as more people work from home and children are home from school, there's been a jump in daytime viewing, as well as kids' content. And the releases of movies like the sequel to "Trolls" have also created a new opportunity in movie rentals.