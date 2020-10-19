Watch: Sarah Hofstetter on pandemic retail trends that may impact the holidays
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Sarah Hofstetter, who joined Profitero, an e-commerce analytics firm, in April as president. The pandemic has certainly accelerated the move to e-commerce and as a result is making brands re-think everything from their marketing strategy to organizational structure. Hofstetter, who joined Profitero following a stint at Comscore, will discuss trends in e-commerce and the outlook for the holiday shopping season.