Watch: Volkswagen of America’s marketing VP on its electric vehicle ambitions

Kimberley Gardiner joins Ad Age Remotely to debut a new campaign for the automaker’s ID4 electric vehicle
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 29, 2021.
Watch: Byron Allen demands advertisers spend more with Black-owned media

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, E.J. Schultz is joined by Kimberley Gardiner, VP of marketing at Volkswagen of America. Gardiner joined VW late last year after a nearly two-year stint at Mitsubishi Motors North America. 

Volkswagen

Gardiner joins as VW is making a push to expand its lineup of electric vehicles while offering more crossovers and SUVs, which are more appealing to American tastes. On Remotely, Gardiner talks about the new campaign for the VW ID4, a compact electric crossover that the automaker is marketing as “the electric car for the people,” with ads that position the vehicle as a lifestyle upgrade, rather than just a vehicle people drive for environmental reasons.

Gardiner will also discuss her overall marketing philosophy and what changes she plans to make for the VW brand. And we will get into broader topics like how the automotive industry is recovering from the pandemic.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

