Watch: Volkswagen of America’s marketing VP on its electric vehicle ambitions
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, E.J. Schultz is joined by Kimberley Gardiner, VP of marketing at Volkswagen of America. Gardiner joined VW late last year after a nearly two-year stint at Mitsubishi Motors North America.
Gardiner joins as VW is making a push to expand its lineup of electric vehicles while offering more crossovers and SUVs, which are more appealing to American tastes. On Remotely, Gardiner talks about the new campaign for the VW ID4, a compact electric crossover that the automaker is marketing as “the electric car for the people,” with ads that position the vehicle as a lifestyle upgrade, rather than just a vehicle people drive for environmental reasons.
Gardiner will also discuss her overall marketing philosophy and what changes she plans to make for the VW brand. And we will get into broader topics like how the automotive industry is recovering from the pandemic.
