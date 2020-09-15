Watch: Advocating for diversity in advertising
During the inaugural Women to Watch Conference & Awards, The 3% Movement’s Kat Gordon, Greater Than 11%’s Renee Vaughan Sutherland and ColorComm Media Group’s Lauren Wesley Wilson discussed how women are currently portrayed in advertising and what should be done to improve representation.
And Ad Age sat down with this year’s Vanguard Award honoree, Carol H. Williams, the first African-American female creative to be inducted into the American Advertising Federation’s Advertising Hall of Fame, who reflected on her more than 30 years in the business.
Watch the broadcast replay below.
Advocating in advertising
Kat Gordon, Founder and CEO, The 3% Movement
Renee Vaughan Sutherland, Founder, Greater Than 11%
Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm Media Group
Moderated by Alexandra Jardine, Associate Creativity Editor, Ad Age
2020 Women to Watch Vanguard Award
Carol H. Williams, Owner, President, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Carol H. Williams Advertising
Interviewed by Judy Pollack, Executive Editor, Ad Age