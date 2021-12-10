10 best celebrity ads of 2021

Celebrities continued to pop up in ads in 2021. Perhaps more stars were featured in campaigns because they had time as their movies, shows and tours continued to be delayed due to the pandemic. Or maybe marketers view celebrity star power, pricey as it may be, as the ultimate way to keep people tuned into ads and sharing them on social media.

Whatever the reason, there were plenty of stars out pitching products on our screens. In perhaps the biggest play of the year, BTS promoted its own Chicken McNugget meal—and lots of merch—at McDonald’s.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Below, Ad Age revisits 10 of the best celebrity sightings in ads this year.