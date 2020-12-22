Year in Review

The 30 most Onion-worthy headlines of 2020

Honestly, you couldn’t make this stuff up—and thanks to the absurdity of 2020, we didn’t have to
By James Chase. Published on December 22, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
The 2020 TV comeback that wasn’t: 'The Office'
Credit: Courtesy of Kraft

It's hard to think of one thing that 2020 hasn't morphed into some weird-ass topsy-turvy version of itself. And that includes stories about advertising. A review of the Ad Age news archives confirms that 2020's penchant for the utterly bizarre has touched seemingly every part of the industry. 

The following 30 news headlines pack so many absurdities and humorous plot twists that, in any other year, you might assume they had been lifted straight from the The Onion. But in 2020? Well, they are just par for the course.

To make things even more interesting, we've thrown in one real Onion headline. Can you even spot it, though? Click on the headlines to read the full stories—and have fun with these!

1. Panera Bread hires Phyllis from ‘The Office’ to handle French Onion soup fallout

2. MeUndies wishes its new ‘Harry Potter’ line would magically disappear

3. Walmart pulls guns off shelves as precaution ahead of election

4. Publicis and Heineken debut a new agency model, based in an Amsterdam bar

5. Amazon fake reviews reach holiday-season levels during pandemic

6. Suggestive Kraft Mac & Cheese campaign vanishes after backlash

7. How Burger King used cow farts to take over Twitter

8. What brands can learn from sex workers and erotic filmmaking

9. GM’s ventilator effort goes haywire with Trump turning on CEO Mary Barra

10. Crock-Pot is dead. Long live Crockpot

11. Corona says consumers aren't confusing its brand with the Coronavirus

12. Jon Lovitz is getting paid to hate puppies and pitch senior dog toys

13. Is ‘Friends’ becoming the new ‘Star Wars’?

14. Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden for Elle magazine. Because, sure, why not?

15. T-Mobile says it's now the second-largest carrier. Forrester analyst says that's 'bunk'

16. Battle over Elsie the Cow is settled, clearing KKR’s Borden path

17. Bosses are panic-buying spy software to keep tabs on remote workers

18. Budweiser's puppy returns to lure drinkers back to bars

19. Burger King says self-driving cars know to slow down for its signs

20. Colgate reviews branding for its 'Black Person Toothpaste' in Asia

21. Disposable urinals are summer's new 'it' item as consumers avoid public restrooms

22. Wendy's brought its attack on frozen beef into the world of Fortnite

23. The founders of Saturday Morning look forward to when it no longer needs to exist

24. Where the ad world's top execs are not going on vacation this summer

25. Steak-umm emerges as a surprising voice of reason during COVID-19

26. Lincoln Project immediately releases series of ads calling for Biden impeachment

27. Jigsaw puzzles are having a moment, but good luck finding one

28. Time Out New York temporarily rebrands as Time In New York

29. Starbucks taps Brady Brewer as its next chief marketing officer

30. TikTok looks to reassure Madison Avenue talent who could soon work for Walmart

More Year in Review lists
The 2020 TV comeback that wasn’t: 'The Office'
Jessica Wohl
The 3 most consequential quotes of 2020
Ethan Jakob Craft
The 9 biggest 'cancels' of 2020
Ilyse Liffreing
13 worst buzzwords and phrases of 2020—the pandemic edition
Jack Neff

In this article:

James Chase

James Chase is digital director at Ad Age

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The 2020 TV comeback that wasn’t: 'The Office'

The 2020 TV comeback that wasn’t: 'The Office'
The 3 most consequential quotes of 2020

The 3 most consequential quotes of 2020
What. A. Year: Ad Age looks back on the highs, lows—and more lows—of 2020

What. A. Year: Ad Age looks back on the highs, lows—and more lows—of 2020
A look back at our 2020 forecast

A look back at our 2020 forecast
The biggest agency implosion of 2020

The biggest agency implosion of 2020
The 10 biggest account moves of 2020

The 10 biggest account moves of 2020
10 industry figures we lost (and one we regained) in 2020

10 industry figures we lost (and one we regained) in 2020
The 5 biggest scandals of 2020

The 5 biggest scandals of 2020