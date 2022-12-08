6 streaming TV shows that made their mark in 2022

2. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon Prime) vs. “The House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Perhaps more fierce than any clash with orcs or royals was the faceoff between Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO Max’s “The House of the Dragon,” both of which aired weekly during September. Both series are prequels to extremely popular franchises (“The Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones,” respectively) and came with sky-high production price tags: “House of the Dragon” reportedly cost approximately $200 million ($20 million per episode) and “Rings of Power” racked up a bill of nearly $500 million for its first season (the streamer is locked in for five).

Nearly 10 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of “House of the Dragon” on its first night, while Amazon reported 25 million global viewers for the “Rings of Power” two-episode premiere on its first day, according to HBO. The first seasons of each show combined made up 18 billion minutes of viewing, with “House of the Dragon” responsible for 9.6 billion minutes compared to 8.6 billion for “Rings of Power," according to Nielsen.