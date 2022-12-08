6 streaming TV shows that made their mark in 2022

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix) vs. “Wednesday” (Netflix)
Streaming juggernaut Netflix’s signature show “Stranger Things” was an inescapable force in 2022. The series’ fourth season, which premiered in two parts this summer, quickly became the platform’s most-watched English-language show of the year at 1.35 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days on the service (2021’s “Squid Game” still holds the top spot overall at 1.65 billion), according to Netflix. The cultural grip of “Stranger Things 4” was immense—including the astonishing revival of Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” which became a viral sound on TikTok (used in over 3 million videos as of writing) alongside the sinister chime of Vecna’s clock (nearly 450,000 videos).
But a late-hour threat has emerged to challenge the “Stranger Things” record—and the call is coming from inside the house. Netflix announced in November that its Tim Burton series “Wednesday,” a “The Addams Family” spin-off centered around the clan’s sadistic daughter, surpassed “Stranger Things” in hours viewed in a single week for its English-language TV category. “Wednesday” clocked over 341 million hours viewed in its first week compared to 335 million hours for “Stranger Things.” Netflix’s in-house metrics also found that over 50 million households had tuned in for “Wednesday.”
“Wednesday” has continued breaking its own records, clocking in more than 411 million hours viewed in its second week, making it Netflix’s third most-watched English show, just trailing “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Speaking at a December investor conference, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos declared the show “is chasing Squid Game right now to be one of the most watched shows in the world.”
A ravenous fandom has developed around the morose, pig-tailed heroine that may hold the strength to tip the scales from Netflix’s mainstay “Stranger Things” (“Wednesday” premiered on Nov. 23, so we won’t have a first-28-days total until late December). Stay tuned.