Apple TV billboard celebrates Lionel Messi’s arrival in Miami
The Argentine legend joining Inter Miami is big deal for Apple, which has MLS streaming rights for the next decade
We’re just seven days away from Lionel Messi’s first game for Inter Miami, and the whole city, by all accounts, is basically going apeshit.
Apple TV has now added to the adoring madness by putting up a billboard saluting the Argentine superstar—World Cup winner and perhaps the best player ever to lace up a pair of boots—in typically minimalist Apple style.
The billboard, created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, shows a pink goat emoji, a reference to Messi as the G.O.A.T., along with the Apple TV logo. Apple recently signed a decade-long, $2.5 billion deal to stream Major League Soccer matches. “Bienvenido,” Apple said in tweeting out a photo of the billboard.
The goat is pink to match the Inter Miami uniforms. Miami is the only major American pro or college team to truly showcase the color.
Apple has embraced soccer wholeheartedly since the premiere of Ted Lasso back in 2020. A collab between Lasso and FIFA 23 won a Grand Prix at Cannes last month, and Apple’s billboard campaign for last year’s World Cup, featuring messages of support from Ted to individual players on the team, also won a Lion at Cannes.
