These famous logos have been remade for the coronavirus age
Slovenia-based creative Jure Tovrljan incorporated 'social distancing' and other measures to famous marks
Editor's Pick
Jure Tovrljan, a creative director based in Slovenia, has given makeovers to famous brand’s logos to make them more relevant for the coronavirus age. The Mastercard circles and the Olympics rings now maintain safe distances apart from each other; under Nike's swoosh reads, "Now Don't Do It;" the Starbucks mermaid wears a protective mask; Jerry West’s silhouette in the NBA logo is now lounging in front of a laptop; the Target bullseye adds “easy” before the wordmark, LinkedIn is now "LinkedOut," and Corona Extra's symbol now reads "Need new name."
On the sharing site Dribbble, Tovrljan wrote, "Just an idea of how logos should look like in these difficult times. Hang in there, guys. Stay home."
He featured the logos on his Behance page just as advertisers have made real adjustments to their logos for the times. Agency Gut reworked Latin American technology company Mercado Libre’s mark, which features a handshake, into a symbol with a fistbump.
Tovrljan works out of a shop called AV Studio, a 41-year-old independent Slovenian agency of 60+ people that counts both domestic and international companies among its clients, including Chinese appiance firm Hisense/Gorenje and several P&G brands.
He started to create the new logos about a week ago. “Things around COVID-19 seriously started to go out of hand and all my social media feeds were flooded with cheap memes,” he says. “I decided to revive an old passion, logo design and I saw an opportunity for some quality content that I would be glad to see on my social feed in these difficult times.”
The idea first came to him when he was looking at the Starbucks logo and “ was thinking about how the mermaid would look like with a mask,” he says.
Tovrljan said he started the project by looking at the most iconic marks—Nike, Apple, Starbucks, and Coca-Cola—but revising all of those weren’t as easy as it might seem and he “found that some have the potential and some don’t.”
As for the response he’s gotten on the work, “I had some negative comments at first, but it was all done in a positive spirit,” he says. “I just wanted to spread the message in a different way and let people know to keep their social distance, stay at home if possible. After the ball started rolling, everyone saw it as something positive and creative."
Though he hasn't yet directly heard from any of the logo owners, "I believe that the brands I used won’t resent me for tweaking their logos in a spoofy way that can creatively put a smile on our worried faces," he says.