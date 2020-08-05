Ad Age Small Agency Awards 2020

12th annual Ad Age Small Agency Awards prove the power of the big idea

This year’s winners of the Ad Age Small Agency Awards showcase the best the business has to offer in terms of strong revenue growth, new-business acumen, excellent culture and game-changing creativity and innovation for clients. These awards celebrate work that was done pre-pandemic, but many of the shops honored here have flourished despite the upheaval that the crisis has brought. The agencies you will read about have nimbly mastered data-driven experiential feats, clever fast-turn social posts, business transformation insights, engrossing full-length films and everything in between. But as always, these awards honor work that works—marketing that delivers solid return-on-investment for clients.
Small Agency of the Year
Gold
 
Highdive Advertising
Small Agency of the Year
Silver
 
Camp + King

Company Size

Gold
 
1-10 Employees
Superconductor
Silver
 
1-10 Employees
Creative Theory Agency
Gold
 
11-75 Employees
YARD NYC
Silver
 
11-75 Employees (tie)
HAYMAKER
Silver
 
11-75 Employees (tie)
WorkInProgress
Gold
 
76-150 Employees
No Fixed Address
Silver
 
76-150 Employees
Schafer Condon Carter

Regional

Gold
 
Northeast
Walrus
Silver
 
Northeast
JOAN Creative
Gold
 
Northwest
Opinionated
Silver
 
Northwest
Duft Waterson
Gold
 
Midwest
Highdive Advertising
Silver
 
Midwest
Hook
Gold
 
West
Camp + King
Silver
 
West
Even/Odd
Gold
 
Southwest
Preacher
Silver
 
Southwest
Bandolier Media
Gold
 
Southeast
Grow
Silver
 
Southeast
Dagger
Gold
 
International
Uncommon
Silver
 
International
Tech and Soul

Culture

Gold
 
Culture
Good Apple
Silver
 
Culture
Helen & Gertrude

Experiential

Gold
 
Experiential
DCX Growth Accelerator
Silver
 
Experiential
Team Epiphany

Media

Gold
 
Media
Noble People
Silver
 
Media
Exverus Media

Newcomer

Gold
 
Newcomer
Fred&Farid Los Angeles
Silver
 
Newcomer
Little Hands of Stone

Campaign

Gold
 
Campaign of the Year: B2B
"Mouser Electronics," Proof Advertising
Silver
 
Campaign of the Year: B2B
“Fiverr ‘Doers Take Wall Street’,” DCX Growth Accelerator
Gold
 
Campaign of the Year: Digital
“#PauseToRemember,” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Silver
 
Campaign of the Year: Digital
“Chipotle Freeting,” Day One Agency
Gold
 
Campaign of the Year: Integrated
“CPJ - The Last Column,” Fred & Farid NY
Silver
 
Campaign of the Year: Integrated
“Own the Zone,” WorkInProgress
Gold
 
Campaign of the Year: Pro Bono
“Dodge the Bullet,” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Silver
 
Campaign of the Year: Pro Bono (tie)
“Koalas of NYC,” Cummins&Partners
Silver
 
Campaign of the Year: Pro Bono (tie)
“Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants To Talk About,” No Fixed Address
Gold
 
Campaign of the Year: Experiential
“Gem Spa / SaveNYC- Schitibank,” DCX Growth Accelerator
Silver
 
Campaign of the Year: Experiential
“Lonely Whale Questions How You Hydrate,” Young Hero
Gold
 
Campaign of the Year: Media
“Mix 'N Match,” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Web production by Corey Holmes