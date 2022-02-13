Best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

It was the Crypto Bowl! No, wait, it was the Health-and-Wellness Bowl! Or maybe it was the EV Bowl! Er, actually, it was the Celebrity Bowl!

OK, sure, it was all of those things—at least if you subscribe to the theory that three or more of the same sort of commercial in the Super Bowl makes for a trend—but mostly it was the Incrementally-More-Fun-Than-Last-Year Bowl.

Marketers still, of course, had to grapple with plenty of pandemic restrictions and uncertainty as they produced this year’s crop of Big Game ads, but it seems as if pretty much everyone just collectively decided to go with the flow and not let the recurring darkness of real life intrude on the commercial entertainment. Thank God (or Zeus and Hera, if you’re BMW).

The increased entertainment value (and decreased earnestness) came, in part, via absurdist humor (thanks, Pringles!), an adorable robot dog (Kia) and a ton of perfectly cast celebrities (Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness, Jerod Mayo for Hellmann’s, Larry David for FTX). Not to mention celebrity pairings both expected (Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd for Lay’s, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa) and unexpected (Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault for BMW).

OK, so maybe it was the Celebrity Bowl more than anything else. Thank you, rich-and-famous people, for your service.

All that said, this is Ad Age’s annual Super Bowl Ad Review, so let’s forget, for a moment, about the overarching trends and the bigger marketing lessons. We’re here to talk about the commercials on their own merits and demerits. Let the postgame quarterbacking begin.