5 metaverse trends for brands to watch

Metaverse leaders convened (virtually) on March 10 for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse, in which they discussed everything from commerce in virtual worlds to brand safety on emerging platforms.
Alongside Ad Age staff, agency execs chatted with NFT experts; brand marketers spoke with directors at top social media apps; and senior technology reporter Garett Sloane even donned an Oculus headset for a conversation in Horizon Workrooms with Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of Meta’s global business group.
A lot was covered during the event, so whether you tuned in and are returning for more, or rather just want a quick summary, here are the top five takeaways, with clips, from Unlocking the Metaverse. (To re-watch the event in full, check it out here.)