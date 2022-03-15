5 metaverse trends for brands to watch

Increasing safety will encourage diversity

Despite the novelty that Web3 pledges to introduce, metaverse spaces are already seeing a lack of diverse voices that so thoroughly informs the current iteration of the internet, as well as the real world. Women account for only 16% of NFT sales, according to a report from last November, and people of color are excluded more widely given most investors and developers are white.

Speaking on Meta’s approach to diversity, Mendelsohn emphasized the importance of creating the metaverse with inclusive practices already in place, as opposed to adding them afterward. One way the company is doing this, she said, is by focusing on safety, which will make users more comfortable and, in turn, appeal to a wider audience.

For example, Meta recently rolled out a "personal boundary" feature that gives users an impenetrable 4-foot bubble around their avatar, preventing the kind of groping attacks that women are especially at risk of experiencing, which has already started to occur in virtual worlds.