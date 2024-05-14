3 reasons addressable TV advertising has solidified its upfront presence

The upfronts have been a cornerstone of the TV ad industry since their inception more than 60 years ago. And over the past decade, stories abound about how the upfronts are changing, with some predicting their eventual demise.

But the truth is, the upfronts are here to stay—with a few changes.

One of the most important shifts is the introduction and growth of addressable advertising as a complement to traditional TV buys. But while the industry for many years has been predicting the “first addressable upfronts,” it’s only recently that addressable’s role has come more clearly into focus.

No longer an afterthought, addressable advertising is a critical, complementary strategy for how many agency holding companies are approaching the 2024 upfronts. According to research from Go Addressable, nearly half of advertisers say addressable TV played a role in their 2023-2024 upfronts negotiations, with a greater proportion expected this year.

As consumer trends, like shifting viewing habits and industry impacts like signal loss, are affecting the ability for marketers to accurately target and reach their intended audiences, addressable is emerging as a new cornerstone of the upfronts.

Here are three reasons why:

1. Accuracy, accountability, and transparency. This year, signal loss is top of mind for many marketers, leading to the depreciating quality and value of the data being used in most advertising.

Addressable advertising provides a solution. It uses deterministic data, typically authenticated against an MVPD or streaming-service registration, to match audiences against confirmed household data, resulting in more effective match rates. A recent analysis found that addressable match rates are more precise than IP addresses and can obtain a nearly 95% initial match rate when used for audience targeting.

As a result, this authentication allows for better campaign measurement and attribution, and helps campaigns reach households that would otherwise not be reached by traditional TV. Marketers can see where their ads ran as well as exposures to target audiences. When matched with key performance indicator data, these exposures can also provide insight into whether an ad drove an action, such as a purchase or a website visit. Marketers also gain insights into the overall effectiveness of their media and the ability to optimize for future campaigns.

2. Premium, brand-safe environments. Amid ongoing fraud issues, premium inventory is more important than ever, and is essential to delivering a more positive viewing experience—which ultimately makes for more positive brand sentiment. In fact, research found that viewers have 58% higher unaided recall for ads in premium environments.

Last year, Comcast Advertising, along with FreeWheel and the Video Advertising Bureau, developed a checklist for buying premium video, in which they—with input from buyer, seller and viewer perspectives—define premium as content delivered transparently, in a trusted brand-safe environment, seen by real people within a high-quality viewing experience.

With addressable advertising delivered in authenticated environments, advertisers can tap into premium inventory at scale across screens to reach valuable audiences with customized experiences. This should be top of mind for any brand this upfronts season.

Premium inventory also means it’s brand safe. Although linear TV has always been considered brand safe, some marketers still hesitate when it comes to connected TV (CTV). With addressably enabled inventory, however, advertisers can be sure the inventory is authenticated.

3. Growing scale. Thanks to growing adoption, addressable advertising has reached the scale that was holding it back for so long. Marketers have access to millions of impressions from audiences that are authenticated against MVPD subscriptions or streaming registrations.

Today, addressable TV makes it possible for brands to reach audiences across TV, set-top box, video on demand and streaming in a single campaign, and drive reach with brand safety, accuracy and accountability. Comcast found that addressable is 46% more likely to reach households that watch little or no linear TV, making it the perfect complement to a traditional TV buy.

Ready for its Closeup

The media industry is changing, but one thing that will never change is the need to reach strategic and valuable audiences via premium, brand-safe environments in a transparent way. When added to a TV buy, addressable can help ensure marketers are reaching their target audiences with precision and accuracy, when and where they are watching. That’s why addressable advertising is here to stay.

