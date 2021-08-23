So what exactly is Ad Age Amp?

You may have stumbled across one of our monthly Amp Spotlight articles exploring the topics that matter most to folks across the ad world—later this month we will share the Amp members’ feedback on some of the most pressing issues discussed during this year’s Small Agency Conference and Awards. If you haven’t, we’re guessing you may be wondering what Amp is all about.

In short, Amp is a platform and media solution made for businesses of all sizes that operate within the advertising space—be it agencies, consulting firms, tech companies, production studios and more. The platform’s goal and overall function is simple, and exactly what it sounds like it might be: to amplify the work, achievements, news and milestones of its members.

To put those words into numbers, and to give you a sense of how it works, claimed Amp profiles on AdAge.com pull in 700% more traffic (or approximately 2,000 more pageviews per year) than their unclaimed counterparts. But the magic of Amp is about more than just ROI—it’s about being part of a community of leaders positioning themselves to best represent the companies and clients they lead. Here are just some of the reasons members love being part of the Amp community:

1. It puts your work front and center.

Using their dedicated profile pages, agencies and businesses can showcase all the amazing work they’ve been doing of late, from projects to accolades, announcements, news and more. It’s also where all your media mentions from Ad Age will show up. Every time your business is mentioned in Ad Age or Ad Age Creativity, those articles will automatically be added to your profile.

2. It lets your voice(s) be heard.

Every month, Amp members get an opportunity to be quoted in a different article themed around a timely subject ad people are talking about and looking for insights on. The subjects of these Spotlights, produced by the Amp content team, vary from deep dives into the top trends affecting advertising and PR to the impact of remote work on company culture and the effects of reopening the economy post-pandemic to Super Bowl wins (and misses) to the continued struggle for diversity and inclusion in advertising.