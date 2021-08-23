Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.
Find out more
Advertising News

So what exactly is Ad Age Amp?

Everything you need to know about Ad Age’s platform for industry insiders
By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on August 23, 2021.
Credit: Ad Age

You may have stumbled across one of our monthly Amp Spotlight articles exploring the topics that matter most to folks across the ad world—later this month we will share the Amp members’ feedback on some of the most pressing issues discussed during this year’s Small Agency Conference and Awards. If you haven’t, we’re guessing you may be wondering what Amp is all about. 

In short, Amp is a platform and media solution made for businesses of all sizes that operate within the advertising space—be it agencies, consulting firms, tech companies, production studios and more. The platform’s goal and overall function is simple, and exactly what it sounds like it might be: to amplify the work, achievements, news and milestones of its members.

To put those words into numbers, and to give you a sense of how it works, claimed Amp profiles on AdAge.com pull in 700% more traffic (or approximately 2,000 more pageviews per year) than their unclaimed counterparts. But the magic of Amp is about more than just ROI—it’s about being part of a community of leaders positioning themselves to best represent the companies and clients they lead. Here are just some of the reasons members love being part of the Amp community:

1. It puts your work front and center.

 

Using their dedicated profile pages, agencies and businesses can showcase all the amazing work they’ve been doing of late, from projects to accolades, announcements, news and more. It’s also where all your media mentions from Ad Age will show up. Every time your business is mentioned in Ad Age or Ad Age Creativity, those articles will automatically be added to your profile.

2. It lets your voice(s) be heard.

 

Every month, Amp members get an opportunity to be quoted in a different article themed around a timely subject ad people are talking about and looking for insights on. The subjects of these Spotlights, produced by the Amp content team, vary from deep dives into the top trends affecting advertising and PR to the impact of remote work on company culture and the effects of reopening the economy post-pandemic to Super Bowl wins (and misses) to the continued struggle for diversity and inclusion in advertising. 

Amp spotlights
Top post-COVID lessons for the ad industry
Ashley Joseph
Top advertising industry trends to watch in 2021
Ashley Joseph
Top PR trends to watch in 2020
Ashley Joseph
AAPI voices speak out against hate
Ashley Joseph
How to foster a thriving office culture in the work-from-home era
Ashley Joseph

3. It lets us spread the word.

 

Members of Amp get featured in Ad Age promotional material, including our monthly Amp newsletter, digital ads and, in addition to our monthly Spotlights, the opportunity to tell your story via other custom content. Members also benefit from an SEO boost, with their dedicated profile pages leading to their respective websites from AdAge.com—meaning your site can leverage the power of ours, which sees more than 2 million unique visitors every month.

Credit:
Ad Age

4. It’s a community that’s here for you.

 

At the end of the [work]day, the power of Amp is all about the people that comprise it, from founders, CEOs and CMOs to analysts, directors, marketing managers and strategists. And though Amp is a self-service platform, the dedicated team behind it is always an email or phone call away. 

 

To learn more about joining the community, email us at [email protected].

In this article:

Most Popular