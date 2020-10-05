Advertising

Jameson brings back ‘Lost Barrel’ spot to anchor its new holiday campaign

The Irish distiller’s famous TV ad from 2009 will be one of many upcoming ‘Legendary Tales’
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 05, 2020.
Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver comes back to life in heartbreaking plea to voters
Credit: Jameson

To kick off Jameson’s largest-ever holiday campaign, the Irish whiskey distiller has revived its iconic 2009 “Lost Barrel” ad to inject some much-needed humor into the 2020 holiday season. The spot will help anchor the Pernod Ricard-owned brand’s “Legendary Tales” campaign, set to run through the approaching holiday season.

Originally created by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, which also edited it this time around, the “Lost Barrel” spot illustrates a tall tale centering on John Jameson, who founded his namesake distillery in Dublin 240 years ago. 

Set during the fictitious Great Storm of 1781, the ad shows Jameson diving into the sea to chase an overboard barrel of whiskey, fending off a fearsome kraken before he washes up alive at his seaside funeral—barrel in hand. “Why did he go in after it?” the ad asks. “Taste, that’s why.”

“Our ‘Legendary Tales’ campaign is designed to deliver a laugh while encouraging friends and family to come together, even if just virtually, over a whiskey to create their own tales,” says Andrew Eis, Jameson Engagement Director at Pernod Ricard USA.

Marking the first installment of “Legendary Tales,” the 11-year-old ad debuted on social media and TV today in 15- and 30-second formats, and will be complemented by an online component featuring season-inspired, Jameson-based cocktail recipes.

The original 2009 version was slightly remastered for its re-release to highlight the whiskey’s smooth taste.

The social elements of “Legendary Tales” come not long after Pernod Ricard resumed spending in the category; the liquor giant temporarily cut out social in July during the Facebook boycott. The company’s North American CEO Ann Mukherjee sat down with Ad Age to discuss that decision and more in a recent episode of the “Ad Lib” podcast.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

